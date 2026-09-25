Dogs On Shady Lane Release Debut Album KNOTS via Lauren Records
The album traces the band's evolution from Tori Hall's solo project into its current full-band form.
Brooklyn indie rock band Dogs on Shady Lane today celebrate the release of their debut full-length album, Knots, out now via Lauren Records. Written and recorded over seven years, the eight-song album brings together the many sides of the band's evolving sound into their most fully realized work yet.
Knots is now streaming on major platforms.
Across eight tracks, Knots explores the change and uncertainty that can accompany love, dissonance, and connection. Guitar-centered and harmony-heavy, the album threads together reflections on queer love, family ties, and relationships while capturing the evolution of Dogs on Shady Lane's slowcore and alt-folk-inspired sound. Written and recorded over seven years and engineered at Big Nice Studio, Knots traces the project's growth from its earliest iterations to the full-band sound heard today.
Album opener and focus track 'Full View' centers on an internal monologue about coming out as queer, the fear of being perceived, and the shifting perspective on others that comes with that unraveling. High-energy verses give way to delicate chorus sections, with changes in tempo and meter heightening the contrast. The result is one of the record's most vulnerable and dynamic moments.
Dogs on Shady Lane will take Knots on the road next month with a US tour beginning October 23 in New York City.
Tracklist
Full View
Grow
Summertime
Find You
Prom
25
The Wait
Colors
Tour Dates
10/23 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101
10/24 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop
10/25 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel
10/28 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Zounds Sounds
10/31 - Austin, TX @ Alienated Majesty
11/1 - Houston, TX @ The End
11/3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rosetta Room
11/8 - Pomona, CA @ The Haven
11/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
11/12 - Portland, OR @ The High Limit Room
11/14 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
11/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pillar Forum
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Sugar Maple
11/20 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room
About Dogs on Shady Lane
Dogs on Shady Lane is a Brooklyn-via-Providence based indie rock band that has grown into its true form. Blending elements of indie folk and slow-core, the project pulls inspiration from an array of artists including Big Thief, Sylvan Esso, & Feist. Songwriter and guitarist Tori Hall began Dogs on Shady Lane in 2018 as a solo project with ever changing arrangements and rotating collaborators. Through the Providence music scene, diy touring (with different musicians at every show), and a dedicated music scene at SUNY Purchase, the project has many past lives. The core lineup now includes longtime bandmate Evan Weinstein (guitar/synth/vox), Calder Mansfield (bass/vox), and Grace Goss (drums). While Hall maintains the writing and creative freedoms of a solo project, the full band brings the songs to life through collaborative arrangement. The 4-piece band is known to create a dynamic yet intimate live show, playing in both RI and NY scenes.
After gaining attention from the 2022 single Cole St., Dogs on Shady Lane released their EP The Knife in 2024 on Lauren Records. The debut EP introduced a heavier guitar-driven sound, which had not been heard in earlier singles. Since then, the band has played festivals including SXSW and Treefort Fest where they opened for This Is Lorelei & Star Cleaner Reunion. They've also spent some time in the studio.
Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry
Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry
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