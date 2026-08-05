Photos: KNOTS: Dogs on Shady Lane to Release Debut Album via Lauren Records

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Dogs on Shady Lane, an indie rock band splitting its base between Brooklyn and Providence, has announced its debut album, KNOTS, set for release via Lauren Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's lead single, Grow.

'Grow' is an upbeat, acoustic guitar-driven song about change. The track leans into the band's indie folk sound throughout the verses, fused together with a heavier alt-rock chorus. From the perspective of being an aunt, songwriter Tori Hall reflects on the weight that comes with watching someone become their own person. Featuring melodic guitar solos, warm piano accents, and punchy hooks, 'Grow' is reminiscent of the project's origins while serving as an introduction for what's to come on the new record.

'We're really proud of this record,' says Hall. 'Everyone played a major role in bringing these songs to life and this single is the perfect introduction.'

Written and recorded across seven years, Knots documents Dogs on Shady Lane's gradual evolution from Hall's intimate solo recordings into a fully realized collaborative band. The eight-track album is a guitar centered, harmony heavy quilt of soft indie rock that stitches together themes of reflection, queer love, family ties, and connection.

Engineered at Big Nice Studio, Knots is Dogs on Shady Lane's most expansive and fully realized work to date.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry



Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry

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