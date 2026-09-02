Dogs On Shady Lane Shares "Find You," Announces Tour Ahead of KNOTS LP

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Brooklyn indie rock band Dogs on Shady Lane today shares 'Find You,' the second single from their debut full-length album, Knots, arriving September 25 via Lauren Records.

'Find You' winds up like a music box before slipping into hypnotic guitars, restless percussion, and a trance-like bass line. Written about a period of dissociation, the song follows the search for connection through old belongings and familiar spaces – memories that feel close enough to touch, but difficult to fully reach. Crisp vocal harmonies and a lilting flute melody give way to a fuzzed-out breakdown, turning the song's quiet disorientation into something heavier and more visceral.

Across eight songs, Knots documents Dogs on Shady Lane's gradual evolution from Hall's intimate solo recordings into a fully realized collaborative band. Songs about queer love, family, memory, and changing relationships unfold with a lived-in looseness, capturing both the tenderness and friction that come with trying to stay connected to people, places, and past versions of yourself.

Recorded over several years and engineered at Big Nice Studio, Knots brings together the many versions of Dogs on Shady Lane that have existed since songwriter and guitarist Tori Hall began the project in 2018.

Dogs on Shady Lane is also going on tour next month in support of their album release.

Knots Tracklist

Full View

Grow

Summertime

Find You

Prom

25

The Wait

Colors

Tour Dates

10/23 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101

10/24 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop

10/25 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/28 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Zounds Sounds

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Alienated Majesty

11/1 - Houston, TX @ The End

11/3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rosetta Room

11/8 - Pomona, CA @ The Haven

11/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

11/12 - Portland, OR @ The High Limit Room

11/14 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

11/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pillar Forum

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Sugar Maple

11/20 - Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

About Dogs on Shady Lane

Dogs on Shady Lane is a Brooklyn-via-Providence based indie rock band that has grown into its true form. Blending elements of indie folk and slow-core, the project pulls inspiration from an array of artists including Big Thief, Sylvan Esso, & Feist. Songwriter and guitarist Tori Hall began Dogs on Shady Lane in 2018 as a solo project with ever changing arrangements and rotating collaborators. Through the Providence music scene, diy touring (with different musicians at every show), and a dedicated music scene at SUNY Purchase, the project has many past lives. The core lineup now includes longtime bandmate Evan Weinstein (guitar/synth/vox), Calder Mansfield (bass/vox), and Grace Goss (drums). While Hall maintains the writing and creative freedoms of a solo project, the full band brings the songs to life through collaborative arrangement. The 4-piece band is known to create a dynamic yet intimate live show, playing in both RI and NY scenes.

After gaining attention from the 2022 single Cole St., Dogs on Shady Lane released their EP The Knife in 2024 on Lauren Records. The debut EP introduced a heavier guitar-driven sound, which had not been heard in earlier singles. Since then, the band has played festivals including SXSW and Treefort Fest where they opened for This Is Lorelei & Star Cleaner Reunion. They've also spent some time in the studio.

Dogs on Shady Lane is set to release their debut full length album in fall of 2026. The 8-song album highlights the project's evolution and fuses together their harmony-fueled acoustic side with heavy guitar and synth sounds heard in The Knife. It is a culmination of what the project has been working towards over the past 5+ years.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry



Photo Credit: Eleanor Petry

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