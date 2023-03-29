Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'

Ontario alt-pop four-piece Dizzy shares their new single "Open Up Wide". A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, "Open Up Wide" explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY (August 18th).

Opening with a whimsical, rollicking drum groove that is quickly joined by lead singer Katie Munshaw's flawlessly sugary vocals, "Open Up Wide" is addictive from its onset. Sonically captivating and thematically scathing the track is an insatiable ear worm, audaciously criticizing the way industry perverts the artistic process.

On the undeniably groovy chorus Katie feels the pressure to sell out for success as she croons "Open up wide / gotta pay to rent / to rot away in my mom's basement/ Open up wide / got to pay to get / to get the kids in front head banging"

Dizzy shared this of the new single:

"When we started recording the album our producer David was super conscious of cutting the fat from each song. One afternoon he encouraged us to write our parts in a simpler, more 'spoonfed' fashion for easy listening, when Mack piped up cheekily 'Open up wide! Here comes the airplane!'. The next morning we were all feeling a bit resentful of that mindset and 'Open Up Wide' came to be while we were having our morning coffees. It's a tongue in cheek ode to a music industry we've never understood all that well."

"Open Up Wide" is the third single from Dizzy's upcoming self-titled LP, following January's "Birthmark". On "Birthmark" the group take a softer approach to channel the feeling of a first love lost. An uplifting melody and the band's trademark warmth help to temper the melancholic memories as the track mourns a painfully abandoned relationship.

Katie leads Dizzy into its next chapter donning a sinister mask, worn as a middle finger to an industry which places so much undue importance on appearance. "I'm a very anxious and sensitive person. Thinking about taking a bunch of photos and videos of myself, especially after two years in isolation, felt a bit shocking and scary, and like something I didn't really want to do," she explains.

"I find it strange how musicians are often introverted people, yet one of the largest parts of our job is visually selling ourselves to an audience. It feels unnatural to pine for strangers' attention to afford rent or whatever, and as someone who's particularly sensitive, it isn't sustainable."

Dizzy closed out 2022 with the release of their single 'Barking Dog,' which was produced by David Pramik (Selena Gomez, chloe moriondo) and mixed by Geoff Swam (Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek). The group has released two albums so far, 2018's Baby Teeth and 2020's The Sun and Her Scorch.

Both albums received critical acclaim and were nominated for Canada's Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year, which Baby Teeth won. In 2021, Dizzy released their Separate Places EP, consisting of new versions of track's from their second album, reworked as collaborations with Flyte, Luna Li, Kevin Garrett, Overcoats and Jahnah Camille.

Dizzy will head out on tour at the end of March, supporting Joywave on their 20-date North American tour before continuing on to their headlining and festival engagements in the UK and France.