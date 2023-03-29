Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'

Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'

The new album will be released on August 18.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Ontario alt-pop four-piece Dizzy shares their new single "Open Up Wide". A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, "Open Up Wide" explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY (August 18th).

Opening with a whimsical, rollicking drum groove that is quickly joined by lead singer Katie Munshaw's flawlessly sugary vocals, "Open Up Wide" is addictive from its onset. Sonically captivating and thematically scathing the track is an insatiable ear worm, audaciously criticizing the way industry perverts the artistic process.

On the undeniably groovy chorus Katie feels the pressure to sell out for success as she croons "Open up wide / gotta pay to rent / to rot away in my mom's basement/ Open up wide / got to pay to get / to get the kids in front head banging"

Dizzy shared this of the new single:

"When we started recording the album our producer David was super conscious of cutting the fat from each song. One afternoon he encouraged us to write our parts in a simpler, more 'spoonfed' fashion for easy listening, when Mack piped up cheekily 'Open up wide! Here comes the airplane!'. The next morning we were all feeling a bit resentful of that mindset and 'Open Up Wide' came to be while we were having our morning coffees. It's a tongue in cheek ode to a music industry we've never understood all that well."

"Open Up Wide" is the third single from Dizzy's upcoming self-titled LP, following January's "Birthmark". On "Birthmark" the group take a softer approach to channel the feeling of a first love lost. An uplifting melody and the band's trademark warmth help to temper the melancholic memories as the track mourns a painfully abandoned relationship.

Katie leads Dizzy into its next chapter donning a sinister mask, worn as a middle finger to an industry which places so much undue importance on appearance. "I'm a very anxious and sensitive person. Thinking about taking a bunch of photos and videos of myself, especially after two years in isolation, felt a bit shocking and scary, and like something I didn't really want to do," she explains.

"I find it strange how musicians are often introverted people, yet one of the largest parts of our job is visually selling ourselves to an audience. It feels unnatural to pine for strangers' attention to afford rent or whatever, and as someone who's particularly sensitive, it isn't sustainable."

Dizzy closed out 2022 with the release of their single 'Barking Dog,' which was produced by David Pramik (Selena Gomez, chloe moriondo) and mixed by Geoff Swam (Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek). The group has released two albums so far, 2018's Baby Teeth and 2020's The Sun and Her Scorch.

Both albums received critical acclaim and were nominated for Canada's Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year, which Baby Teeth won. In 2021, Dizzy released their Separate Places EP, consisting of new versions of track's from their second album, reworked as collaborations with Flyte, Luna Li, Kevin Garrett, Overcoats and Jahnah Camille.

Dizzy will head out on tour at the end of March, supporting Joywave on their 20-date North American tour before continuing on to their headlining and festival engagements in the UK and France.



Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single Dirty Angel Photo
Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'
Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single “Dirty Angel,” out now. “Dirty Angel” is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record.
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens Photo
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens
Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit 'The Loco-Motion' which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale Shares Night and Day Off New LP Photo
Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale Shares 'Night and Day' Off New LP
Pink Martini founder Thomas M. Lauderdale, in collaboration with Oregon surf music legends Satan’s Pilgrims, have shared a new single, “Night and Day,” off their forthcoming album Thomas Lauderdale Meets The Pilgrims. The LP is buoyed by Lauderdale’s sparkling piano fireworks atop the Pilgrims' iconic surf sound.
Jason Mraz Releases Second Song from Upcoming Album Photo
Jason Mraz Releases Second Song from Upcoming Album
Jason Mraz has released “You Might Like It,” the second track to be revealed from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. Earlier this month, Jason performed “I Feel Like Dancing,” the first single from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for their post-Oscar show. Plus, check out Jason Mraz tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Receives RIAA Gold Certification for Hit Single 'Handle On You'Parker McCollum Receives RIAA Gold Certification for Hit Single 'Handle On You'
March 29, 2023

The track is his fastest growing single to date, surpassing 120 million global streams and currently Top 5-and-climbing at country radio. Yesterday, McCollum was presented with a plaque by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe and RIAA's Jackie Jones to commemorate the accomplishment.
THE NIGHT AGENT Renewed For Season Two on NetflixTHE NIGHT AGENT Renewed For Season Two on Netflix
March 29, 2023

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy.
Cinder Well Releases New Single 'A Scorched Lament'Cinder Well Releases New Single 'A Scorched Lament'
March 29, 2023

The single features a brand-new and haunting music video from Cinder Well shot by Irish videographer Ruth Clinton of the band Landless. The song itself is a meditation on the impending massive changes of our times from the voice of a blackbird, a commonly featured messenger character in traditional folklore.
GG Magree Shares New Single 'Turn Me On'GG Magree Shares New Single 'Turn Me On'
March 29, 2023

Continuing her string of rock and pop-punk hybrid releases, Australian musician GG Magree returns to Monstercat uncaged with her electrifying guitar-smashing single, “Turn Me On.” The record blends 90s rock style and modern pop-punk with thrashing drums, haunting guitar bass, and GG’s sultry vocals.
Kid Koala Announces North American Dates With LealaniKid Koala Announces North American Dates With Lealani
March 29, 2023

Legendary turntablist and producer Kid Koala (AKA Eric San) has just announced a set of North American tour dates, featuring performances alongside his frequent collaborator, the lauded art pop vocalist Lealani. Kid Koala will take part in a pair of events in Chicago on May 6 that will feature a live board game experience and music performance.
share