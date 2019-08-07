Dizzy Fae Premieres BIG WALL Video

Rising singer Dizzy Fae's music video for "Big Wall" is premiering today on Highsnobiety-watch below. Co-directed by Fae and Isaac Gale, the video was filmed in her home base in Minneapolis.

"Perspective is everything to me so when I was working with Isaac Gale on the storyboard, we made sure to leave parts of the narrative open for interpretation," says Fae of the video. "Essentially, you'll see a few different relationships at play, with varying emotions being revealed along the way that in the end show you that you think you know someone, till you don't."

Watch the video here:

"Big Wall" is taken from Fae's new mixtape, NO GMO, out now-listen here.

Dizzy Fae is a 20-year-old classically trained singer and dancer. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota and based in Minneapolis, Fae prides herself as a queer Black interdisciplinary artist interrogating the nuances and liberties of love and human connection. The release of her 2018 mixtape Free Form led Fae to share stages with Lizzo, Toro Y Moi, Jorja Smith and more, in addition to her own headline dates in America and Europe. Recently, Fae performed at Troye Sivan and Charli XCX's inaugural Go West Fest at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. NO GMO was produced with Alec Ness, Psymun (The Weeknd, Young Thug), Kim Tee (Clairo), Sir Dylan (Solange, Miguel) and Falls (Wedidit).





