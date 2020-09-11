Disturbed Shares Music Video For Their New Cover Of Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'

Listen to the cover below!

Today, Disturbed, the two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band, share their cover of Sting's hit single "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You." Said the band about the new cover, "We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today's world. The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it's about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world." The band today also share a new music video for the song, directed by Matt Mahurin, watch it below.



Disturbed's The Sickness (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out now in both vinyl and digital editions. The vinyl version is pressed on Limited Edition Black Clouds Colored Vinyl and the digital deluxe edition includes seven additional live tracks, including "Down With The Sickness," "Voices," and "Shout 2000" (full track listing Below). The Sickness (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available on both formats here.



Disturbed recently confirmed the 2021 dates for their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, will begin on July 7th, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (full dates below) and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for their rescheduled dates. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band's The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog. Tickets for all shows are available here.



Today, Disturbed also announce their Songkick Live From the Vault session which will be released on September 17th, and features performances from their 2018 Austin City Limits set. Songkick's Live From the Vault series taps into an archive of incredible live performances from music's most epic festivals, bringing fans live performance experiences that have never been available on-demand before. Pre-save Disturbed's Songkick session here.



Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio, claiming the title of "2019's Most Played Artists" in the Active Rock format. The band earned their seventh consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their latest single "No More," an achievement unmatched by any artist in history. Disturbed have earned ten #1 singles on the chart, including "A Reason To Fight," the track that initially broke the record earlier this year. "No More" is the third top-charting single from the band's #1 album, Evolution (Reprise Records).



