Disturbed Announces 23-Date 'Take Back Your Life' 2024 North American Tour

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 10 AM local time.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announces their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19th (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse & Plush and is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was the group’s most successful yet and scored the band a career-high amphitheater attendance. The band’s 36-date tour sold 336,000 tickets, making 2023 the biggest year of the band’s touring career.

The tour was also critically acclaimed, with Revolver hailing the “explosive show” which “spanned the band's entire career.” Backseat Mafia also said “Disturbed’s live show is flooded with many beautiful moments, along with the epic sound only they can bring.

Draiman made a big emphasis on support and being there for your loved ones suffering from addiction and mental health issues… that sense of compassion and unity is what sets Disturbed’s live show apart from the rest and brings the people closer.” Read more about the band’s recent tour success via Billboard.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no  punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN.

After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.

The band’s latest album Divisive has already produced three #1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”.   Up next is Disturbed’s duet with Ann Wilson “Don’t Tell Me”.   Disturbed has now chalked up 17 number 1 songs at Rock Radio at Billboard and Mediabase. Divisive is available on all formats HERE.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour w/ Falling In Reverse & Plush

Jan 19 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
Jan 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Jan 23 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
Jan 25 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Jan 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
Jan 29 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
Jan 31 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Feb 02 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Feb 05 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center
Feb 06 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
Feb 08 – Knoxville, TN at  Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb 13 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank
Feb 15 – Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
Feb 17 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Feb 19 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
Feb 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb 22 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
Feb 24 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb 26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Feb 29 – Austin, TX at Moody Center
Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheater
Mar 3 – Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater



