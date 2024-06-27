Discrepancies Release New Single 'Takers'; Reveal Summer Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discrepancies released their new single "Takers," on June 14th. The single is already doing well on streaming platforms and radio. The band has also revealed a handful of headlining dates this summer in support.

"This song is about stepping into your power, finding who you are outside of others' expectations and desires. As we grow and change as people we find ourselves being pulled in many directions. Some directions are guided by positivity and self-improvement and others are motivated by the selfish and greedy. It's our own responsibility to decipher which direction is right, which is wrong, and who's here to uplift rather than take down," says the band's vocalist Antonio Metcalf.

Garrett Weakley, the band's bass player adds, "We're incredibly excited to do one of our first headlining tours to support our brand new single. We've been supporting tours for the last few years, and wanted to hit some markets we haven't been able to make happen for some time. This will be the longest set we've toured with, and we're playing many songs people have been requesting for years. We have some special treats in store, but I don't want to give away everything. Hopefully, we'll be seeing all of you there!"

Discrepancies Tour Dates:

6/27 - Seattle, WA @ FunHouse

6/29 - Wallace, ID @ Silver Mountain Manor

7/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Pearl on Main

7/3 - Kansas City, MO @ Westport Bowery

7/6 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

7/13 - Johnsburg, IL @ Northern Illinois Metal Fest

Discrepancies is the Rap Rock band started by Antonio Metcalf (Vocals) and Garrett Weakley (Bass) in St. Louis, MO. Through discussions about the need for an authentic rap rock sound the two started the band along with Addison Bracher on guitar and vocals. Their first demo was Get Hype in January of 2014, which Antonio & Garrett dropped into thousands of food bags in the drive-thru window of their workplace. This guerilla tactic led to their first single gathering over 100,000 streams within the first 6 months, and allowed their early live shows to pack out the local small cap rooms.

In 2016, the band released The Awakening, which garnered label attention. The Awakening landed on Billboard charts peaking at #32 Alt New Artist and #108 Top New Artist. This record took the band on the road harder than the earlier DIY days, and had them openings for select shows of Mushroomhead, Sevendust, You Me at Six, P.O.D., Hed PE, Straight Line Stitch, Starset, & more. The second single from the record “Not Alone” had a strong Youtube release, and reached over 2 million views within the year. The album was re-released as a Deluxe Edition with 2 additional bonus tracks in 2018 via Invogue Records as well as a limited vinyl option. With the re-release the Discrepancies played the final Vans Warped Tour in 2018 & Rock USA in 2019 to promote the record.

Come 2020, the band dropped their second LP via Invogue Records titled The Rise. The Album’s first single “Control” went viral on social media, which attracted multiple reaction videos, influencer additions, and more leading the single to reaching over 4 million streams on Spotify alone. The song continues to resurface on social media and had a strong resurgence in 2023 on platforms like Youtube & TikTok. Discrepancies joined Nonpoint for their winter tour in January of 2022, and continued to tour throughout the year with artists such as Dropout Kings, A Killer’s Confession, Cultus Black, & more.

In 2023, Addison parted ways with the band and Discrepancies solidified their lineup with Brandon Bollinger replacing Addison. Discrepancies hit the road harder than ever in support of their new EP Product Of Entertainment. The band spent nearly 100 days on the road touring with Tech N9ne, Hollywood Undead, Wolves At The Gate, Catch Your Breath, Until I Wake, VRSTY, Outline In Color, ARCHERS, Versus Me, & many more. The first single “Hands Up” came out swinging with over 250k streams before the EP dropped and continues to be a huge staple live for the band. At the end of 2023, Discrepancies hit the studio to finish up more material, and start gearing up for 2024. Discrepancies calls themselves Real Rap Rock, and continues to evolve the sound they have coined as their own.

