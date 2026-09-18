Dirty Honey Announces Third Album CATCH MY BUTTERFLY

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Rock trio Dirty Honey are returning with their third full-length album, Catch My Butterfly, arriving January 15. The announcement comes alongside the release of the album's first two singles, 'Lights Out' and 'Butterfly,' kicking off the next chapter with a dynamic, dangerous sound that proves Dirty Honey aren't slowing down. Produced by John Feldmann (Yungblud, blink-182, Korn), Catch My Butterfly represents the next evolution of Dirty Honey. Members Marc LaBelle (vocals), John Notto (guitar), and Justin Smolian (bass) expand the band's sound while maintaining the grit, energy, and authenticity that has defined their rise.

Catch My Butterfly can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here, and 'Lights Out' and 'Butterfly' can be heard here.

'I'm very proud of our perseverance. Any band has to really survive to make a third record,' said LaBelle. 'We've made mistakes in the studio, gotten over past regrets, lived more, and become better songwriters. All of those things snowballed into Catch My Butterfly.'

'Catch My Butterfly shows the width of what we can do as musicians and songwriters. We're no one-trick pony,' added Smolian.

Like a roller coaster climbing and clinking towards the top of a hill, the single 'Lights Out' kickstarts the record in dramatic fashion punctuated by open chords, delay-drenched staccato, toe-tapping bass, and a steady beat. This anthem turns on a dime as it's whipped into the undertow of corkscrew riffing and an existential warning, 'I'm standing out on the edge. You better get ready 'cause they're gonna turn the lights out.' Topping off the tune with a bang, the solo practically leaves Notto's fretboard in flames.

''Lights Out' was the first banger,' said Notto. 'It's one of those rare times when I got the solo right on the demo! It's only one flavor of the album though. There's so much more.'

Wistful acoustic guitar and gentle strings give 'Butterfly' its wings. Leaning into the soulful side of his register, LaBelle wonders, 'Where'd you go butterfly?' The tune's sunny instrumentation belies the intensity of the subject matter, 'Searching for answers in the alleyways where the junkies are getting high.'

'There are addiction issues in my family,' the frontman revealed. 'I tried to write from a different perspective—either that of a father to an addicted child or the family member of an addict. In this scenario, you're so overcome with worry about whether or not your loved one is alive or dead at any given moment. My thought was, 'If you don't get high, there's no way that you're going to catch this person who is so beautiful in your eyes, but so broken at the same time'.'

These two singles give fans a taste of what they can expect from the band's most dynamic album to date.

Dirty Honey broke onto the scene with their breakout single 'When I'm Gone,' which made rock history by becoming the first song by an unsigned artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Since emerging in 2019, the trio have established themselves as one of the standout rock bands of their generation through their powerful songwriting, high-energy live performances, and unmistakable sound. The band released their self-titled debut album, Dirty Honey, in 2021, followed by Can't Find the Brakes in 2023. The latter debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, further cementing the band's commercial success. Along the way, Dirty Honey have toured extensively with legendary artists including Guns N' Roses and The Black Crowes, while also selling out successive headline tours of their own.

Their success has been matched by widespread critical acclaim. Publications including Loudwire, Classic Rock Magazine, Spill Magazine, and Rolling Stone have praised the band's ability to channel the spirit of classic rock while bringing something fresh to the genre. Rolling Stone notably described Dirty Honey as a band that 'harken back to the days of the rock gods but add a modern twist.'

Catch My Butterfly Tracklist

1. Lights Out

2. If It's Over

3. Numb

4. Wanderlust

5. Good For You

6. Butterfly

7. Good Times Gone

8. American Lies

9. Poison

10. Sweeter

11. No Way Out

12. New Blood

13. Lullaby

14. I Should've Known

About Dirty Honey

Dirty Honey never play it safe. Rather than ever get comfortable, the Los Angeles trio—Marc LaBelle (lead vocals), John Notto (guitar), Justin Smolian (bass)—adrenalize rock 'n' roll by breaking all of the rules, defying expectations, and forever going against the grain. Instead of re-tracing a pre-paved path, the group zig, zag, and blaze a trail of their own. Back in 2019, Dirty Honey rolled right into the fast lane at high speed. The group claimed a place in rock history with their breakout smash 'When I'm Gone,' which took flight as 'the first song by an unsigned artist to reach #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.' Years later, a recharged version of 'When I'm Gone' appeared in 2025's record-breaking blockbuster A Minecraft Movie. In between, they unleashed Dirty Honey (2021) and Can't Find The Brakes (2023), which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. The band notably hit the road with everyone from Guns N' Roses to The Black Crowes in addition to selling out successive headline tours. Beyond praise from Loudwire, Classic Rock Magazine, Spill Magazine, and more, Rolling Stone marveled at how the band 'harken back to the days of the rock gods but add a modern twist.' The sold-out headline tours, #1 radio impact, widespread critical acclaim, and streaming success have merely lit the fuse for them to explode on their third full-length LP, Catch My Butterfly. Joining forces with producer John Feldmann (Yungblud, blink-182, Korn), they deliver a dynamic, dangerous, and definitive body of work introduced by 'Lights Out' and 'Butterfly.'

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin



Photo Credit: Ross Halfin

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