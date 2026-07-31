BALLYHOO! Release New Single THUNDERSTORMS Ahead of BAD SUMMER Album

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BALLYHOO! has released a new single called THUNDERSTORMS, offering an early look at the band's upcoming album BAD SUMMER. The track was produced by John Feldmann and arrives ahead of the album's release via Right Coast Records.

'Thunderstorms,' out now from the band's upcoming album BAD SUMMER (August 28 via Right Coast Records), is another huge, hook-filled preview of what may be BALLYHOO!'s strongest record yet. The Maryland band has spent more than 20 years crafting their own blend of anthemic pop-punk with a coastal swagger, and this album feels like a real step forward—big choruses, massive guitars, and the kind of feel-good energy that makes perfect sense alongside bands like Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, and Goldfinger.

The band is currently making its first-ever European tour with stops at BrakRock and Punk Rock Holiday before returning to the U.S. this fall for a tour with Bowling for Soup.

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