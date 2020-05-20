Dillon Francis & BabyJake Release the 'Touch' Music Video

Dillon Francis and BabyJake's hot streak continues with the 'Risky Business' meets 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' music video for their latest collaboration "Touch."

Waking up for yet another day home alone, the "Touch" video cuts between Dillon and BabyJake as morning routines, daily chores and more erupt into untethered solo dance parties and a longing bromance as undeniable as the pair's musical chemistry, with nods to '80s cinema classics on full display.

Platinum-selling producer Dillon Francis and breakthrough pop singer/songwriter BabyJake first joined forces for the collaborative pop earworm "You Do You" in early April, which Billboard heralded as "one of [Dillon Francis's] best tracks to date," quickly following up with the addictive and velvety "Touch," again seeing Dillon Francis at the top of his next gen pop production game and BabyJake's vocals and melodies as smooth and catchy as ever. "Going into the studio for 'Touch' I was listening to a lot of Majid Jordan's self-titled project and really just wanted to make a song that people could dance to," BabyJake said upon the song's release.

The "Touch" music video arrives ahead of Dillon Francis's freshly-announced IDGAFOS Weekend - a 3-day livestream music special taking place this Memorial Day weekend May 23, 24 & 25 streaming live via Dillon's YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and VK, featuring a genre-spanning lineup of over 20 artists including Dillon Francis, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Flosstradamus, Aluna (Aluna Francis of AlunaGeorge), Party Favor, YAWNS of GBC, Valentino Khan, Phantoms, Dillon's piñata friend Gerald, a vinyl only disco set by Chrome Sparks, painting with actor Billy Zane (with vinyl set by Part Time Punks ft. Rick Barzell), and many more. For full lineup and more information, visit www.IDGAFOS.com.

