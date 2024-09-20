Devon Cole is Her Own 'Sugar Daddy' on New Track; New EP Coming in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canadian songstress Devon Cole releases her cutting and endlessly quotable feminist anthem, “Sugar Daddy,” out now via Arista Records. The highly danceable track will be included on her just-announced Two Shades Blonder EP, out October 25. See the full track listing for the project below.

With dance-punk, pop, and disco in its DNA, the new song is a powerful platform for Devon as she alternates between cool detachment and sweltering taunts. “Sugar Daddy” is full of pointed one-liners, but the hook really drives the theme home: “I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T, can you spell it? / Modern women need a man just like a fish needs a necklace / I don’t need your permission to be sexy and happy / ’Cause I make my own sugar, and I am my own daddy. Let’s go!”

Devon’s fans wouldn’t be wrong to connect “Sugar Daddy” to the versatile artist’s equally grooving, unforgettable breakthrough, “W.I.T.C.H.”, or “Woman in Total Control (of) Herself.” As the L.A.-based Calgary native puts it, her work enlightening the patriarchy is far from done:

“I’ve gotten into fights at the dinner table standing up for what I believe in, and I’ve been gaslit and made to feel stupid. It boils my blood,” says Devon. “It seems like we want women to be strong and confident, but only to a certain degree. Only when it’s palatable for everyone else in the room. It’s like, ‘You can be confident, but remember your place.’ When a man is opinionated, he’s the boss. When a woman is opinionated, she’s a b****. This song is my response to that double standard. It’s a celebratory song saying: I’m hot, I’m confident, I’m unladylike. I can take up as much space as I want, and my happiness doesn’t depend on you or anyone.”

“Sugar Daddy” is fans’ third taste of 2 Shades Blonder, a stylistically diverse set that includes funky soul-pop ditty “Good Guy” — a playful send-up of Devon’s love for emotionally unavailable men (listen HERE) — and the country-kissed friendship anthem “I Got You” (HERE). The latter earned praise from outlets like Prelude Press, Ones To Watch, and Melodic Mag, who likened it to “stepping into pure sunshine.” Meanwhile, her catalog surpassed 218 million streams.

Devon’s earned a rep for songs that span genres while being united by a warm, inviting sound and lyrics that are emotionally sharp, conversationally frank, and frequently funny. She recently brought those qualities to Forbes’ mental health column Mind Reading, which celebrated the fact that “she’s rising with refreshing candor about the road she traveled to get here.” Read that eye-opening feature HERE and keep an ear out for more music from Devon soon.

Devon Cole, Two Shades Blonder

1. “Sugar Daddy”

2. “Good Guy”

3. “Two Shades Blonder”

4. “All Bad”

5. “Superglue”

6. “I Got You”

About Devon Cole

Catchily packaging social truths in repeat worthy bops, singer-songwriter Devon Cole has emerged as an enigmatic and engaging force to be reckoned with. Since signing to Arista Records in 2022, Devon has amassed millions of streams across her repertoire and received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, V Magazine, Bustle, and Earmilk. She first gained attention with her viral single “W.I.T.C.H.” (Woman in Total Control of Herself) which has surpassed 184+ million streams worldwide. Following this success, she released the endlessly catchy sex-positive anthem “Hey Cowboy,” soft side “Call U After Rehab,” emotionally charged ballad “1-800-GOT-STRESS,” cheeky track “Dickhead,” vibrant track “I Got You” and now new tune “Good Guy.”

2023 was a busy year for Devon with nominations for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards, Favorite Breakout Artist at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and a win as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Canada Artist of 2023. She also shared stages across North America with The Valley, Andy Grammer, and Charlotte Cardin. In 2024 she released her highly anticipated single “I Got You” — which caught the attention of millions across socials before its release — ahead of new tunes “Good Guy” and “Sugar Daddy.” Get ready for the Two Shades Blonder EP.

Photo Credit: Joelle Grace

