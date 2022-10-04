Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Depeche Mode Announce First Live Shows In Five Years

Depeche Mode Announce First Live Shows In Five Years

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th October at 10am.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band's forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023.

In a break from tradition, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed today that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23rd, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

These limited North American dates will feature stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, among others.

The band will then begin their European stadium tour on May 16th, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please go here. Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th October at 10am here.

UK TOUR DATES

Saturday 17th June - Twickenham Stadium, London

In speaking about Memento Mori, Martin Gore commented, "We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning." Dave Gahan added, "Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

The Memento Mori Tour will be Depeche Mode's 19th tour and their first in over five years. The band's most recent outing, the 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour was its longest to date and was one of the year's highest-grossing tours, with the band playing to more than 3 million fans over the course of 130 shows across Europe and North America.

Memento Mori will be Depeche Mode's 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Spirit, which reached #1 in 11 territories, charting in the Top 5 in more than 20 others. Memento Mori will be released worldwide in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.