Dengue Fever Surprise Drops New Vinyl Today

Los Angeles based Cambodian and American rock band DENGUE FEVER announced today that they are surprise dropping the extremely limited edition of Dengue Fever 2003-2015 anthology today via Greece's Green Cookie Records. This limited release of only 300 copies (200 black, 100 orange vinyl) is only available via the band's website & the Green Cookie Records website in Greece.

Confirmed track listing for the anthology was hand-picked by the band include:

Tiger Phone Card

Seeing Hands

One Thousand Tears of a Tarantula

Sober Driver

Lost in Laos

Tokay

The Deepest Lake

Sleepwalking Through the Mekong

The band is in the studio recording tracks for their sixth untitled full-length album.

Additionally, Dengue Fever's music is featured in the Lauren Yee play Cambodian Rock Band which is making its New York debut at the Signature Theater in New York onFebruary 4. The band's music inspired Yee to craft the story of Cambodian Rock Band around the bands Cambodian rock/Khmer rock roots. A synopsis is as follow:

Discover Cambodia's lost surf rock scene through the eyes of a young Cambodian American woman and her father, a Khmer Rouge survivor who begrudgingly returns to his home country for the first time in thirty years. This thrilling story toggles back and forth in time, as father and daughter face the music of the past. An intimate rock epic about family secrets set against the dark chapter of Cambodian history. Featuring actor/musicians who perform the show's mix of contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies.

Praised by critics and fans alike, Dengue Fever are often lauded as a rare combination of garage rock, psychedelic rock, Khmer rock, world music and the almost lost rich Cambodian music from the 1960's and '70's. Their high energy live shows and musical evolution which began covering Khmer classics in 2003 and has featured original composition from that point forward, have made them a must-see act more than a decade after they began. Coverage in outlets such as NPR, New York Times, BBC, Pitchfork, Mojo, Later with Jools Holland and more, has afforded the band an opportunity to tour on nearly every continent including Brazil, Australia, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong and soon Abu Dhabi.

DENGUE FEVER is Cambodian songstress Chhom Nimol, Zac Holtzman (guitar/vocals), Ethan Holtzman (keyboards), Senon Williams (bass), Paul Smith (drums) and David Ralicke (horns). They have released five albums, Dengue Fever, Escape From Dragon House, Venus On Earth, Cannibal Courtship. In The Ley Lines, the DVD/CD soundtrack to the band's documentary, Sleepwalking Through The Mekong, a collection of lost Cambodian classics, Dengue Fever Presents: Electric Cambodia and The Deepest Lake. They are based in Los Angeles.





