Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single

The new rock version will be released on March 24.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of "Heart Attack" on March 24. Pre-save it here.

Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, "Demi."

Listen to a preview of the single here:

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. Her most recent album, HOLY FVCK, is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots and opened to widespread acclaim from critics and fans.

The album debuted at #1 on several Billboard charts including the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, the Top Rock Albums chart, and the Top Alternative Albums chart, and marked Demi's eighth consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard 200. On screen, Demi first broke out on the hit Disney film series Camp Rock in the leading role of Mitchie.

She later had a recurring role as Dani on Glee and guest starring roles on GREY'S ANATOMY and Will & Grace, and most recently starred in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Demi has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over her career, and with an audience of over 215 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.



