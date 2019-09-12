Dejhare Officially Releases Anticipated Album 'Unbreakable'

Songwriter and producer, Dejhare, has been dazzling her fans all summer with new single releases. From the uptempo, free-spirited track "What Is Love?" to her seductive latest single "Without You", Dejhare has shown her complexity as an artist in creating tracks with illustrious songwriting. Now she brings all the music together for Unbreakable.

On September 9th, Dejhare officially released Unbreakable. Recorded at the Soundtek Studios in Campbell, CA, with all songs written and produced by Dejhare, and with co-writing and co-production support from Robert Berry, the album combines a variety of sounds to bring a refreshing new groove to the pop landscape.

To further commemorate the release of Unbreakable, Dejhare dropped the music video for the title track. Both striking and distinguished, Dejhare shows her authenticity in this new music video. The single lyrically captures everything that has made Dejhare such an honest and open songwriter.

With influences ranging from soft rock to world beat, and with a dash of jazz and Motown, Dejhare's music is incredibly inventive and focuses on her emotive vocals, which she brings in her new album. "My songs are deeply expressive of personal experiences, dreams, and feelings, and the universality of these emotions. In this album, my approach was to be as open and unrestricted as possible to best enrich my emotions with music", says Dejhare. She imagines her fans "....will feel as close and connected to my songs as I feel when I sing them."



Currently, Dejhare is excited for the official release her new album, Unbreakable, as well as the new music video for the title track. Be sure to follow Dejhare on social media , as she is preparing for new music releases.

For More Information: Dejhare.com





