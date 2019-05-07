Dear Boy Share LIMELIGHT Video With Blackbook, On Tour This Summer

Los Angeles-based band Dear Boy have shared the official video for "Limelight" from The Strawberry EP which is out now digitally and on limited edition vinyl via band's own label Easy Hell and Burnside/The Orchard (order). The video, which was directed by singer Ben Grey and his wife Paisley Grey, premiered today at Blackbook and can also be shared at YouTube. About the video Ben Grey says, "Most of our music lives in a darker universe, so we sometimes like to counter that with a little bit of playfulness in the videos... We're optimists after all. We're incredibly lucky because we know each other so well. Once we came up with the initial idea, everybody's individual personality took over. You're seeing a glimpse of what we all see in each other every single day."

Dear Boy will be embarking on a full US tour with The Psychedelic Furs and James this summer. The band is touring in support of The Strawberry EP The upcoming tour will make stops in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Dear Boy had an immense 2018. They were hailed as one of the best bands in Los Angeles by critics and music publications, sold out multiple hometown shows, and completed a full US tour w/ Rogue Wave, while also playing dates with Day Wave and Sunflower Bean. They're starting 2019 running full blast with The Strawberry EP.

"Limelight," the newest single from the record, is best described by vocalist and guitarist Ben Grey; "Love is imperfect and unpredictable. We might let something or someone go because we have an idealized vision of what love is supposed to be, but we might also hold on because we aren't confident enough to dream about what it could be... and then there's all of the compromise in between. This song wasn't written to solve love or anything, but it was written so that we could commiserate."

Along with a wildly devoted fan base, the band has inspired the respect of fellow artists, so it should come as no surprise that The Strawberry EP features appearances by their friends Day Wave, Hazel English and Patrick Spurgeon of Rogue Wave. Produced by Dear Boy, and mixed by Tony Hoffer(AIR, Phoenix, Beck, M83), the EP once again showcases the band's ability to craft bittersweet songs pulling from late 70's / early 80's Post-Punk and early 90's Britpop, large enough for arenas, but intimate enough to be with you during your most private moments.

Watch: "Limelight" video at Blackbook or YouTube

Stream: The Strawberry EP at Spotify or Ones To Watch

Watch: "Semester" official video at Flaunt Magazine or YouTube

Dear Boy Tour Dates

07.05 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07.06 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

07.09 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

07.10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

07.12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

07.13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07.14 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

07.14 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

07.18 - Buffalo, NY @ Canalside

07.19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07.20 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07.22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07.23 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

07.26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

07.30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07.31 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08.01 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

08.06 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

08.07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre





