Dawes Release Original Holiday Single 'Christmas Tree In The Window'

Acclaimed California rock band Dawes are giving fans an early holiday gift with the premiere of their very special new single, “Christmas Tree in the Window,” available everywhere now on Dead Ringers via Secretly Canadian Distribution

“Christmas Tree in the Window” is “a song about the spirit of Christmas making someone decide to be a better person,” says Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith. “It’s been easy to get cynical about the holiday season as I’ve gotten older, but there are still moments when a song, a decoration, or a special moment can bring all the magic back. This song is obviously a ridiculous example of that feeling, but hopefully still an experience we can all relate to at its core.”

Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith will further mark the Yuletide season with their second annual star-studded Dawes & Friends: Christmas In LA holiday event, set for Los Angeles, CA’s The Bellwether on December 7. Tickets and VIP packages are available now HERE.

Hailed by No Depression as “a staggering soundscape where guitar-talking, folk-rock, bleary-eyed grooves, and a kind of misfit pop all blur into one succinct soundtrack for these unprecedented times,” Oh Brother marks a distinctive new chapter for Dawes following 2022’s epic Misadventures of Doomscroller and the amicable departure of two bandmates last year. The album steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin’s musical relationship, as well as the next era and natural evolution of their beloved band. That spirit informed much of the writing and recording, with each track initially recorded live with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums, later incorporating additional studio instrumentation and collaborating with touring guitarist Trevor Menear. Across its nine heartfelt songs — which move seamlessly between folk rock, piano ballads, and sprawling jams while maintaining both an immediately recognizable sound and a freedom from expectations — Oh Brother sees Dawes navigating new vistas in their personal and professional lives while remaining steadfastly creative, ambitious, and inspired.

Co-produced by Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola, Oh Brother includes such recent singles as “Mr. Los Angeles,” joined by a hilarious official music video starring Conan O’Brien and streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive world premiere via PEOPLE.com. Further highlights include the sprawling album centerpiece, “Surprise!,” “Still Strangers Sometimes,” and “House Parties,” the latter two accompanied by creative fan-focused official music videos streaming now on YouTube. Dawes have also shared an exclusive live studio performance videos of “Surprise!,” “House Parties” (featuring special guest Brad Paisley) and “Still Strangers Sometimes” (featuring Madison Cunningham and Mike Viola). In addition, Dawes recently paid a visit to ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a late night TV performance of “House Parties” praised by Relix for “(Dawes’) energized approach and affinity for tapping into a feeling of sentimentalism through satirical lyrics – all the while maintaining their distinctive ability to conjure a scene and emulate a desired feeling.”

Dawes is currently on the road celebrating their new era with the Oh Brother Tour, traveling the US through mid-December with an additional leg beginning in April 2025. Support on most dates comes from Winnetka Bowling League (with whom Dawes recently collaborated on the summer single, “This Is Life (Feat. Medium Build & Dawes).” Next year will also see Dawes joining Goose, The War on Drugs, Tycho, and others for Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10, 2025 in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

