David Sancious New Album EYES WIDE OPEN Now Available

A balanced mix of four vocal and four instrumental compositions, "Eyes Wide Open" is what Sancious describes as "a movie for your ears." Spoken word is interspersed with political commentary and newsbreaks to create a musical and "visual" landscape addressing today's volatile racial and political issues head-on through his signature sound. World-renowned performing and recording artist David Sancious, was an original member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. He has toured and recorded with greats Peter Gabriel, Sting, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Santana, Seal and an expansive list of A-level musicians. Sancious also wrote, produced and performed ground-breaking progressive music with his band Tone, mixing rock, fusion and gospel.He explores new territory with the release of his 10th album "Eyes Wide Open." Eight energetic compositions feature dynamic performances by legendary names such as premier drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, Living Colour's Will Calhoun (drums), and Prince alumni Michael Bland (drums).A balanced mix of four vocal and four instrumental compositions, "Eyes Wide Open" is what Sancious describes as "a movie for your ears." Spoken word is interspersed with political commentary and newsbreaks to create a musical and "visual" landscape addressing today's volatile racial and political issues head-on through his signature sound.



Sancious describes his new album as, "The best work I've ever done."





