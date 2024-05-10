David Kushner Releases 'Hero' Ahead of North American Tour

The tour begins September 9 in Portland, Oregon.
Certified multi-platinum folk pop singer and songwriter David Kushner has released the new single “Hero” via Miserable Man Music.
“’Hero’ is the story of acceptance towards the pain of your inner child,” shares Kushner. The song is a poignant reflection on human relationships, exploring the personal narrative of overcoming relationship turmoil. The track captures the raw emotion and universal truth that relationships evolve, leaving tales of heroes and villains from different perspectives.
Promising to resonate with those who've witnessed the transformation of bonds, “Hero” turns personal adversity into a universally relatable anthem. The single is complemented by a new music video in Kushner’s signature cinematic style. The video expands on the lyrical narrative as it depicts Kushner interacting with childhood versions of himself and reliving childhood trauma.
In the video, Kushner seems to achieve a sense of reckoning with the scars that have shaped him by interfacing with the past. The children that we once were live on inside us, but we are not defined by them. “Hero” made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.”
Kushner also announced a headlining tour of North America. The tour starts September 9 in Portland, OR and finishes November 23 in Oakland, CA. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 17. Prior to the tour Kushner will be performing at festivals including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and the iconic pair of Reading and Leeds Festivals in England. For the latest on David Kushner live events and how to purchase tickets, visit Kushner’s website.
May 17 – Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival
May 24 – Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival
June 14 – Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
June 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest Festival
August 16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
August 18 – Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
August 23 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
August 24 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
September 9 – Portland, OR -- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 11 – Seattle, WA -- The Paramount Theatre
September 12 – Vancouver, BC -- Malkin Bowl
September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex Rockwell
September 15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
September 18 – Minneapolis, MN -- The Fillmore
September 19 – Madison, WI -- The Sylvee
September 21 – Detroit, MI -- The Fillmore
September 22 – Toronto, ON -- HISTORY
September 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
September 27 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
September 29 – Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival
October 22 – Indianapolis, IN -- Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October 23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
October 25 -- Montreal, QC -- MTELUS
October 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
October 30 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
November 2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
November 5 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
November 6 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
November 8 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
November 9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
November 12 – Austin TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
November 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
November 18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 19 – San Diego, CA -- SOMA
November 21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
November 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
November 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
More dates to be added
Originally from the suburbs of Chicago and currently based in Los Angeles, Kushner first made waves in 2022 with a pair of worldwide hit singles, “Miserable Man” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “an acoustic ballad that’s as sparse as a one-horse town”) and “Mr. Forgettable,” both found on his debut EP, Footprints I Found. His emotionally charged songs touched an immediate chord in listeners around the globe, earning featured placement on the coveted Spotify “Roots Rising” playlist while quickly racking up more than 700M streams in under one year. When the long-teased single “Daylight” finally dropped, Kushner’s career kicked into an even higher gear. The certified-platinum song has been streamed over 1.5 billion times and counting and has over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone and launched David’s extremely successful Daylight Tour and Daylight Tour 2.0.
