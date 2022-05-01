David Knudson Releases 'Spaldo' from Upcoming Debut Solo Album

Today David Knudson shares "Spaldo," the latest single from the forthcoming debut solo album The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything out May 13th via Platoon / Seawall. Written to celebrate his good friend John Spalding's life after his passing, "Spaldo" is a kaleidoscopic journey that finds Knudson manipulating vibrant hooks and textures out of his sampled and synthesized guitar lines. Glide Magazine praises the track as "a post-rock instrumental stunner that unfolds in an explosive array of experimental goodness."

First played live as an extended 15-minute solo piece utilizing multiple samplers and drum machines, this version finds the most captivating elements arranged together. The chorus of shouted "OOOOOHHHs" proves to be an uplifting and joyous refrain in celebration of life. " The track follows lead singles "Medalle", "Rewind It" and "Jealous Time Steals", which Guitar World lauded as "densely woven with intricate, delay-laden guitar lines," while Brooklyn Vegan noted his guitar style "as unmistakable as ever."

The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything is a title that likely strikes a chord with everyone after the last two tumultuous years, but it rings especially true with Knudson. Grappling not only with his first foray into writing music outside of the band dynamic but with the much larger hurdle of newfound sobriety, Knudson found himself in previously uncharted territories. "This record wouldn't exist without my sobriety," Knudson asserts. "It prompted me to learn and embrace new passions like drum programming and engineering. I haven't felt a burst of inspiration like this in a long time. Removing all the self-inflicted chaos and complications opened my eyes to real life and opened my ears to new possibilities."

Knudson is quick to assert that The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything isn't so much a solo project as much as it's a series of carefully curated collaborations. Working with Bell, Knudson continues his penchant for dizzying riffage and energized instrumentation while excising the full-band format in favor of intricately layered guitar, bold programmed beats, and Bell's synesthesia-inducing production and textural flourishes. But Bell's contributions to The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything extended beyond the mixing console. "Sam constantly has melody ideas flying around his head," Knudson says. "Early on, we thought we were making an instrumental record. We figured we'd use some of his melodies for additional guitar or keyboard lines, but at some point it became clear that having a voice sing them would make for a much more personal record-one that has earworms and hooks that keep coming back to you when the record isn't playing."

Knudson has always had a knack for elevating and transforming the guitar into exciting new territories, and with The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything he's managed to continue pushing those possibilities while simultaneously making one of the most accessible works of his career. Paired with Bell's production prowess, Knudson mines a seemingly inexhaustible trove of vibrant sounds and timbres out of his instrument and weaves them into a kaleidoscopic score for nearly every facet of modern life-from the wonderment of new horizons to the longing of some simpler age and everything in between.

