David Guetta Drops Remixes of Coldplay x BTS Single 'My Universe'

David Guetta has unveiled a monster extended remix of the recent Coldplay and BTS collaborative hit 'My Universe', out now.

Brimming with big room dancefloor energy, the extended remix sees Guetta deliver a stripped-back version of 'My Universe' which transforms the original into a progressive house behemoth. Creating two edits of the international hit, the extended remix accompanies Guetta's official remix, which pairs vocals alongside club-ready percussion. They follow the globally adored original, released in September that hit #1 in a host of countries including the US, Singapore and Hungary, and Top 5 in countless other territories, including #3 in the UK.

The release coincides with Guetta's Grammy nomination for his collaboration with Afrojack on single 'Hero', his tenth Grammy nomination to date, while his recent track 'If You Really Love Me' has become Silver-certified in the UK and hit 100 million streams globally. Prior to this he was crowned 'Best Electronic Act' at the MTV Europe Music Awards and topped the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll, both for the second year running.

A creative collaboration involving three of the world's most recognizable musical acts, the David Guetta Extended Remix of 'My Universe' is destined to become a global smash.

Musical trailblazer David Guetta is an international icon. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination this year for 'Hero', his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta has also been voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, both for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the dance music visionary.

Maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center in New York, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta is set to perform at the world's biggest festivals and events in 2022, performing at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, his residency in Las Vegas, Creamfields festival in the UK, Lollapalooza in France and in his two residencies in Ibiza (Ushuaia and Hi) the whole summer, with many more to be announced.

There was never dull moment on the production front for him during this difficult period either, scoring a global hit with 'Heartbreak Anthem' alongside Galantis and Little Mix and other smashes including 'If You Really Love Me', 'Bed' with Joel Corry, 'Remember' with Becky Hill, sending him to #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally. He also released a remix of the summer hit 'Love Tonight' and a 2021 remix of his classic 'Memories' after it unexpectedly went viral on Tik Tok. He turned his hand to an official remix of the global Coldplay and BTS smash, 'My Universe'. More recently he connected with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on 'Family', sounding off 2021 with yet another acclaimed single.

A master creative across genres, Guetta went from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten. Celebrating 10 years of his massive 'Titanium' collaboration with Sia, Guetta released a mind-blowing Future Rave remix, and he is also set to release a new Future Rave anthem 'Alive Again' on 3rd December.

Additionally he returned to his uncompromising Jack Back alias for 'I've Been Missing You' with Ferreck Dawn and Guz and 'Alive' with Roland Clark and Fancy Inc.

With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

Listen to the new singles here: