David Guetta & Alesso Reveal New Single 'Never Going Home Tonight' Feat. Madison Love

Grammy-winning global icon David Guetta and Swedish hitmaker Alesso team up with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Madison Love for a new surefire smash-hit single, “Never Going Home Tonight.”

“Never Going Home Tonight” is a euphoric track about losing yourself in nightlife, losing sleep, chaotic after parties, and “after-after parties.” Madison Love’s pristine lyrics work with a bright piano riff and big-room EDM-style synths for a hands-in-the-air euphoric hit. Love has written with superstars including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pink, Camila Cabello and more.

For Guetta, the new single arrives amid a stacked schedule of summer shows. This year, he’s continued his residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, as well as his David Guetta Presents Future Rave residency with MORTEN at Hï Ibiza and his legendary ‘F*** Me, I’m Famous!’ party, now in its 23rd year, at Ushuaïa Ibiza. He also headlined Tomorrowland in July – where he played “Never Going Home Tonight.”

Between non-stop sold out gigs, Guetta—now recognized as one of the world’s most-streamed artists with 80M monthly listeners on Spotify—has maintained his dominance of dance music in 2024 by dishing out a string of huge productions, such as April’s #1 Dance Radio hit “I Don’t Wanna Wait” with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

The French producer also teamed up this year with MORTEN and Prophecy for “Kill The Vibe,” followed by the viral TikTok sensation “Man In Finance” with Girl On Couch and Billen Ted, and a remix of the country hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey. He’s also released “In The Dark” with Armin Van Buuren, “Switch” with Cedric Gervais, and has gone on to work with AFROJACK for their track “Raving,” as well as Oliver Heldens, Clean Bandit and—for the third time—Anne-Marie.

In 2023, David Guetta released “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” featuring Anne-Marie and Coi Leray and “One In A Million” with Bebe Rexha, following 2022’s “I’m Good (Blue)” with Rexha. All three tracks earned Guetta Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Swedish producer and DJ Alesso, responsible for stone cold EDM classics “Heroes (We Could Be)” (1B+ streams) and “Calling (Lose My Mind)” (500M+ streams & #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart), has had a similarly busy few years. In 2023, he released “Call Your Name” ft. John Newman, and worked with Dillon Francis and Clementine Douglas for their joint album lead track, “Free.” So far this year, Alesso’s released the deeper, more melodic techno-focussed three-track EP Hypnotize, on his BodyHi imprint, followed by the country rock-inspired “I Like It Like That,” along with a remix by himself and Australian trio Sentinel. Alesso has also performed at huge festivals such as Beyond Wonderland in both LA and Chicago, EDC Las Vegas and VELD Music Festival in Toronto, and is due to play Creamfields in the UK and Ultra Hong Kong in September.

