David GotSound Releases New Track 'No Handouts'

Having been inspired by the story of the Michael Jordan and the Bulls' historic double three-peat, David began crafting a track reflecting on his journey too. Crafting the hook, imagining himself as a pro basketball player.

David asserts that he hasn't benefited from any alley-oops or handouts. David has made his baskets through hard work in the paint, Euro-steps and all! Eventually, David drafted Kish! for a feature verse, believing that Kish! skippy approach would combine perfectly with David's more relaxed flow. The two artists combine for a slice of innovative "alt"-drill, with lots of energy and heart to match.

Nurturing his love and talent for rapping since the age of nine, David GotSound's moniker came at a later stage as a nod to his beat-making skill set. With a background in Grime, a genre that has inspired him heavily, the multi-faceted artist prides himself on a solid work ethic and multiple sources of creativity. David is focused on giving listeners creative content from the perspective of a young Black man trying to fulfill his dreams in London.

It's an exciting time for the rapper as he teases his upcoming project 'Greatness isn't Given', from which 'No Handouts' is taken. 'Greatness isn't Given' is a manifesto detailing David's unbridled ambition and his sharpened focus, as well as shining a light on some of the challenges he's faced.

Listen to the new single here: