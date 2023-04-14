Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Crosby Featured on New Single From 'Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971'

David Crosby Featured on New Single From 'Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971'

The full album will be out April 28.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Stephen Stills shares "The Lee Shore" (with David Crosby), the third single unveiled from Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 out April 28 from Iconic Artists Group and Omnivore Recordings.

Culled and hand-picked by Stills from his archive, the 14-track collection of previously unreleased era-defining live performances from his first solo tour, was recorded over two nights at the Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, CA, on August 20 and 21, 1971. For the tour, in support of his second album, Stills opened each night with a solo-acoustic first set and closed with a riveting electric one. This historic debut trek, dubbed "The Memphis Horns Tour," found Stills at peak performance.

Those in attendance at the Northern California shows were treated to one of the most unique and memorable of the tour. The collection, which opens with Stills' biggest hit, "Love the One You're With," and features a set list of instantly recognizable songs, including the medley of "49 Bye Byes" and "For What It's Worth," unexpectedly played on piano. David Crosby appears on "You Don't Have To Cry" and "The Lee Shore."

"The intimacy of the Berkeley Community Theater seemed to serve as a focal point between the audience and the energy surrounding the social climate of the day," offers Stills. "It was my first tour as a solo artist, and these shows were raucous and unrestrained, captured here in these recordings."

Stephen Sills Live at Berkeley 1971 is now available for pre-order in various configurations, including 2LP, CD, digital, and a Limited Edition Signed Set. The Limited Edition Signed Set includes a limited edition (only 100) hand-numbered and signed framed lithograph of Stephen Stills' self-portrait, 4 archival 8"x10" photos taken by legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz and a Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 2LP, available exclusively at Stephen Stills Webstore.

Backed by The Memphis Horns, along with a cast of Stills' friends, including Dallas Taylor (drums); Calvin "Fuzzy" Samuels (bass); Paul Harris (keyboards); Steve Fromholz (guitar); and Joe Lala (percussion), the original recording was produced by Stills and recorded by Bill Halverson. This historical reissue was produced by Kevin McCormick and Stephen Stills.

As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a member of the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and a GRAMMY® Award winner, Stephen Stills is one of rock music's most enduring figures. He has influenced generations with his powerful voice, songwriting artistry, and passionate guitar playing, both as a solo artist and as a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and Manassas.

With an innovative approach to both acoustic and electric guitar, combined with lush vocal harmonies, Stills helped create the 'California Sound' with his best-known classic compositions, "For What It's Worth," "Love the One You're With," "Helplessly Hoping," "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," and "Carry On." Stills' first solo album, Stephen Stills, earned a gold record and is the only album to feature both Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton and climbed to #3 on the album charts.



Abraham Alexander Releases Debut Album SEA/SONS Photo
Abraham Alexander Releases Debut Album 'SEA/SONS'
Rising singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander’s much anticipated debut album SEA/SONS is out now on Dualtone Records. Alexander co-produced the record alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Alix Page Unveils New EP Goose Photo
Alix Page Unveils New EP 'Goose'
Alix has evolved from the teenager who released her first song a week before the pandemic, to a touring and recognized artist, working with a community she’s long since looked up to (Marshall Vore, Andy Seltzer, Postcard Boy, Taylor Janzen, Cameron Hale, Brett Kramer) while supporting booming superstars like Gracie Abrams, Waxahatchee, and more.
PÆRISH Announce Youre in both dreams (and youre scared) Album Photo
PÆRISH Announce 'You're in both dreams (and you're scared)' Album
Parisian indie rockers, PÆRISH have unveiled details surrounding their forthcoming new album ‘You’re in both dreams (and you’re scared).' The album was produced by Will Yip. With the announcement, the band has also released the first single and new music video for “Houses Of American Style”, which can be found on the new album.
Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spices “Princess Diana” Remix Photo
Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spice's “Princess Diana” Remix
Home to her three breakout viral hits – 'Munch (Feelin U),' 'Bikini Bottom,' and the recent 'In Ha Mood' – her recent EP 'Like..?' adds three new infectious bangers to the burgeoning Ice Spice canon. 'Gangsta Boo with Lil Tjay' is a bass-boosted collaboration with fellow Bronx native Lil Tjay, transforming Diddy's 2000 hit 'I Need A Girl Pt. 2.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share