David Castellani Delivers Debut 'Alpha Gamma' EP

LA based Producer and modular synthesist David Castellani presents the first release on his new Noetic imprint, "Alpha Gamma" EP, featuring two slick, syncopated cuts and a remix from the enigmatic producer Redshape.



Formerly producing under an alias and as part of a duo, Italy born David Castellani steps out solo with the launch of his Noetic imprint and the first instalment of a series of EPs due for release on the label. Featuring reworks from industry heavies including Redshape, Matrixxman and Voiski, "Alpha Gamma" EP and its subsequent releases showcase Castellani and his new imprint's style - smart & dynamic techno, with a focus on synthesizers & analog hardware.



Opening proceedings & setting the tone of the record is title track "Alpha Gamma", a tension builder complete with rumbling bass, rattling percussion and a deep, weighted acid element. This takes the title as the heavier expedition of the tracks, despite it's twinkling elements providing balance and light. Galloping minor keys move beneath the main lead line, finely crafted yet menacing, to allow the percussion and synth combinations to take effect.



On remix duties is Berlin based producer Redshape with his rendition of "Alpha Gamma". The rework is heavier on percussion and hi hats, and employs brooding kick drums and bleating snares to dominate the soundscape. Monstrous, dark synths churn out the melody with overwhelming force while a cunning baseline provides added weight to the track. Throughout the chaos, ethereal keys duet the mayhem from above and provide a touch of light amongst the darkness.



Next up is "Alpha Flux". A deafening kick drum dominates the opening until flashing detuned synth notes and closed hi hats are introduced. Building momentum and energy, powerful keys cut across the melody and bring with them a hypnotic, swirling flurry of sound. The listener is thrown into a sonic storm before the familiar kick is pushed to the forefront, ringing home until the end of the track.