Dave Gallagher to Release DO YOU DREAM OF ME and BLUER THAN BLUE

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Recording artist Dave Gallagher will release two vault recordings one live and the other in studio, this Friday, August 21. The first is a fan concert favorite DO YOU DREAM OF ME. Recorded at a live concert, the Amy Grant-Michael W Smith song was one of Dave's most requested songs at his live shows. He never recorded a studio version feeling that it could never capture the emotion that was felt in his live performances. His second release is a studio recording of the Michael Johnson 1978 classic BLUER THAN BLUE. Recorded in the 2010's, Gallagher was wanting to release it on a planned future album of pop ballads. Dave recorded the Best of Me...Love Songs album in 2024, but felt it didn't fit with the other tracks that were more orchestrated.

The piano only tracks features award winning Chicago favorite Beckie Menzie. The recordings feature emotional and haunting vocal performances by Dave, that the Hollywood Reporter described as a 'powerful vocal delivery that makes for quite a moving experience.' The EP will be available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora and all other streaming outlets on August 21.

These ballads are a perfect showcase for what the Sun Times describes as Dave's 'far-reaching, emotion-packed vocals.' Listening to Dave sing these songs, you will hear firsthand why New York's Sound Advice said, 'heartfelt and sincere, the legato voice of Dave Gallagher is joy to behold and striking. He leaves one wanting more, making listening to an emotional experience.'

With three full length albums and four EP's, Dave's recordings have resulted in over 160,000 in sales, a quarter of a million streams, international radio play including the BBC, and hits on iTunes Top 200 Albums Chart, Amazon's Top 50 Chart, and four singles on Adult Contemporary Christian and Inspirational charts.

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