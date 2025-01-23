Das Koolies Return with 'Som Bom Magnífico'; Set New Album and Live Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Euphoric ‘gospel electronica’ underpins cautionary tales from rock and roll’s breakfast buffet as Das Koolies return with news of a second album with new single, Som Bom Magnífico.

Extending the melodious and mad, three-decade story of Super Furry Animals projects by adding another bombastic and beautiful chapter, Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan and Guto Pryce reconvene to announce the release of their second album, Pando, and four, new UK Tour dates for May 2025.

Meeting every pummelling motorway mile with the beat of their psychedelic-soul-house blend since the release of their debut, Official UK Breakers Album Chart No.1 album, DK.01, in late 2023, Das Koolies’ energetic return to festival fields, intimate venues and service station shopping has affected no distraction from their mission. Committing to more time on the road at the same time as sharing rich spoils from the studio, Das Koolies include Newport, Nottingham, London and Manchester in their live plans, with tickets on general sale from Fri 24 January 2025 at 10am.

Determinedly exploring capability and ambition, the band’s continued, restorative return to wired and wonderful, man-and-machine-based music, following years of psych-folk-rock experimentation as four Furries, hasn’t meant forgetting the past. Som Bom Magnífico’s tour story, combining wistful and weary memory, rests the band’s case.

Taking on the lead lyrical and vocal role, Daf Ieuan, says: “Hindsight and rose-tinted glasses. It’s a song about a time when it was normal to order a veggie breakfast in hotels as a concession to a healthier lifestyle, then following up by requesting to see the ‘Breakfast Wine Menu’. As Lou Reed sang: "Wine in the morning!". Everyone should live like that for a while. Could be for a couple of days or a couple of decades. We’ve never laughed so much, but never again.”

Forever committed to the unconventional, Das Koolies’ stage set-up has raised eyebrows and moved feet across Green Man, Manchester Psych Fest, Sŵn Festival, Ritual Union and Ara Deg festival stages over the past year. Re-opening proceedings on the road this spring, all upcoming Das Koolies live dates are confirmed as follows:

Sat 3 May 2025 – Newport, Corn Exchange

Tue 6 May 2025 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wed 7 May 2025 – London, ICA

Thu 8 May 2025 – Manchester, YES Pink Room

Where the band’s debut crash-landed as a 17-track double album, a varied and visceral eruption of passions revived from forgotten studio hard-drives and both ad hoc and uninhibited late-night writing sessions, Som Bom Magnífico’s smooth, soul-pop landing suggests serene waters lie ahead, cooling concurrent, superheated electronic terrain. Condensing a flood of head stretching ideas into a single album, Pando’s release is confirmed for Fri 9 May 2025 on Strangetown Records in association with Amplify Music.

