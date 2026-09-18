Darude Releases First Official SANDSTORM Remix in Over 20 Years

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Darude has released 'Sandstorm Storm 25 Mix,' marking the track's first official remix in over 20 years. Reworked by the original creator himself, the new version gives the Finnish artist the opportunity to reshape one of electronic music's most recognisable records on his own terms.

Over 25 years, 'Sandstorm' has inspired hundreds of unofficial edits, mashups and bootlegs. Yet despite the many attempts to rework it, few have managed to reinterpret its unmistakable lead melody without losing what made the original so iconic. Its lead line and chord progression are so tightly wound into the track's identity that even seasoned producers have preferred to leave it alone rather than risk breaking what makes it so universally adored.

With over 1 billion global streams, numerous Gold and Platinum certifications, and over 322 million YouTube views on its music video, 'Sandstorm' remains a fixture in contemporary culture. Within dance music and beyond, it has been used as a get-hyped anthem by the FIFA World Cup, NFL, Copa America, and the 2024 Paris Olympics, and has featured as a viral internet meme and official soundtrack in EA Sports, Fortnite and DOTA.

Darude's Storm 25 Mix was born out of a live-set rework created specifically for his STORM 25 worldwide anniversary tour, which celebrated selections from the producer's 25-year catalogue.

To create the remix, Darude first recreated the original 'Sandstorm' version identically down to the very last hi-hat and Supersaw pad, then intricately rebuilt the key sounds from scratch to form the Storm 25 Mix. The core melody remains intact and now carries big room energy with melodic techno elements in the drop and orchestral textures in the breakdown.

'Sandstorm has such an incredible life of its own and, honestly, I'm just grateful people are still dancing to it,' says Darude. 'So many talented people have taken their own swing at it, while a lot of producers I admire have told me it's simply too risky to touch. But this one is personal. It's the track that started everything for me and my career, and after 25 years, it felt like the right time to take it somewhere new. That, and to see how hard I can make it hit on a dancefloor in 2026!'

Darude's 'Sandstorm Storm 25 Mix' is out now on Vibing Out.

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