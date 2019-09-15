Darlinghurst's Debut Single Goes to the Top of the Airplay Chart

Hitting the #1 position on The Music Network Country Playlist chart is no mean feat.



In fact, only three Australian artists [Morgan Evans, Amber Lawrence and Lee Kernaghan] have scored the coveted #1 slot in 2019.



Last week, Darlinghurst with their debut single Sorry Won't Get You Back became the fourth Australian artist to join their peers and those lofty ranks by landing in at #1, just six weeks after the single was released on 2 August.



Since their single launch in front of 100 industry guests back on 23 July, Darlinghurst have been wowing audiences at the likes of the Groundwater Country Music Festival, Gympie Music Muster and just now gearing up for a special performance at this year's Deni Ute Muster.



"6 weeks ago, Darlinghurst the band didn't exist. Now, in just 6 short weeks, they're in the company of such esteemed Australian artists as Morgan, Lee and Amber. We believed we had something special here but to say we're over the moon right now is an understatement" said Helium head honcho Mark Pope. "And while it's exciting to get to #1 on their debut single, what's even more exciting for us is what's yet to be released from Darlinghurst."



"Their forthcoming debut album is of such a high standard; the quality of the songs and performance from the band, the level of production values from producer Pete Dacy along with the final mixes being delivered as we speak from award winning American producer Jack Joseph Puig are mind blowing.



Pope added, "When Trevor [Smith, legendary radio programmer and country music influencer] heard those desk mixes of the album back in August he said to me 'I think you might have a tiger by the tail with Darlinghurst'. Time will tell!"



On hearing the news, Darlinghurst member Cassie Leopold's initial two word reaction was one of shock, excitement ... and unprintable in this press release!



Once it had truly sunk in, Cassie said "We are truly blown away by the reaction to Sorry and just so grateful of the support that radio, CMC, the country music promoters and the country community at large have given us"



The final word from manager Keith Ridgway, "These moments don't come very often; a unique band that have it all across the whole spectrum; from songwriting to recording to live performances all rounded out by a no nonsense work ethic, plus the added bonus of being able to work in partnership with such a terrific boutique label in Helium lead by Mark Pope and Alan Robertson. This is a dream project and one we're savouring every minute of it"



Stand by for single #2 in late October along with more live gigs around the country over summer. Tour dates below.



Listen to "Sorry Won't Get You Back" below.

DARLINGHURST - ON TOUR



Saturday, 21 September 2019

Rhythm & Ride 2019, Broome WA



Friday, 4 October 2019

Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin, NSW



Saturday, 5 October 2019

Morwell Hotel, Morwell VIC



Sunday, 6 October 2019

Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC



Friday, 11 October 2019

York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn VIC



Saturday, 12 October 2019

Mathew Flinders Hotel, Chadstone VIC



Friday, 18 October 2019

York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn VIC



Saturday, 19 October 2019

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC



Friday, 22 November 2019

Commercial Hotel, Morang VIC



Saturday, 23 November 2019

Pop and Pour Festival, Echuca VIC





