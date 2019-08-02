Dark Station Delivers Powerful Message with New Video for Their Third Single NO LIFE

Dark Station has released a new video for their third single "No Life" off of their anticipated debut album "Down in the Dark" set to release in 2019. The single as well as the video delivers a powerful message of what real life can look like when someone is struggling with their inner demons.

"Sometimes, when you're really caught in your own head, you need to hear sad things to help you overcome it. No Life represents 2 sides of the same coin; what people go through as addicts and people that have to struggle and abuse themselves in ways other than drugs. Trying to numb reality in any way we can really," says Nathan Spades (vocals) on what "No Life" was written about.

The video can be seen here:

Nathan adds, "The goal for the video was to give the viewer a clear vision of how real and raw life can be. Sometimes when we're so caught up with everything we have going on, we forget about the people around us that might need us as much as we need them. The amount of suicides and overdoses that happen annually is a frighteningly high number. I think the combination of the visuals in the video, along with the music/lyrics makes for a powerful message."

In the spring of 2018, five Southern California musicians came together, leaving their respective projects behind, to form a new band. A band with the ability to seamlessly transition from crushingly heavy riffs to unforgettably haunting melodies and lyrics. With inspiration drawing from the top late 90's and early 00's rock bands, there's a certain familiarity to the music that's refreshing and yet evolved into what can only be described as Dark Station. "Down in The Dark" is poised to cement the band's name as a commendable force in the rock world. With rock on the rise, Dark Station has risen to the challenge of aiding in rock's revival.

This is the new age. This is Dark Station.





