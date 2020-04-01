Daptone Records Releases The James Hunter Six's New Album

Back in the spotlight with a sublime new rhythm and blues record, James Hunter follows up six critically acclaimed albums with his latest recording, Nick of Time, set for release on Brooklyn's renowned soul label Daptone Records. Nick of Time is a shining testament of how a master songsmith continually draws fresh water from a bottomless well. Recorded and produced by Bosco Mann, Nick of Time features one of today's foremost soul singers at the top of his game performing with musicians who've backed some of the biggest contemporary music stars including Daptone artists Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. Nick of Time is internationally released, March 6, 2020.

A brilliantly crafted stop-motion music video directed and produced by James Hunter for the single "I Can Change Your Mind" premieres today - watch below!



James Hunter comments, "The video for 'I Can Change Your Mind' is my first attempt at animation. I painted the backdrops and drew the action figures, while my wife Jessie operated the camera, helped with framing, edited, and of course, played the demanding role of the girlfriend in the story despite her reservations about wardrobe. I used two different types of animation. One uses jointed figures moved one frame at a time. The other is separate drawings changing position for each frame. For example, I cut out as many as 60 figures with a scalpel for a sequence lasting five seconds. The story was inspired by a real life incident of us going on the ghost train on Palace Pier and it got stuck halfway through the ride. The fictional potential of the situation was so stimulating. I've always been drawn to ghost trains. The video is partly a depiction of what the experience should be like. Homages include 'Nosferatu,' 'Son of Kong,' and Rod Serling's 'Night Gallery,' and the pathetic stuffed spider is my concession to real-life ghost trains."

The first Brit to sign to Daptone Records, Hunter is revered by critics both in his native UK and stateside, with Good Morning America hailing his latest album, Whatever It Takes, as the #12 Best Album of 2018. Listed shortly after Paul McCartney and Soccer Mommy on the Top 50 album list, GMA notes, "the title-track, 'I Don't Wanna Be Without You,' 'I Got Eyes' and 'Show Her' could have all been massive hits in the early '60s, with a vintage sense of authenticity. It seems perfect that Hunter is currently signed to the famed Daptone label." Of his other recordings, Rolling Stone dubbed People Gonna Talk, "a treat not to miss" and his second album "unbelievably awesome," while The New York Times noted of The Hard Way, Hunter's "tight, slithery groove" and "sweet growl."

For Nick of Time, Hunter and Daptone co-founder Bosco Mann hunkered down in the label's Penrose Studios in Riverside, California for what certainly will be one of 2020's standout soul recordings. Unmistakably another stunning James Hunter album, Nick of Time is a voyage between beautiful, mid-tempo rumba recalling early King/Federal releases, while lush arrangements summon lost tracks from early '60s Burt Bacharach sessions. Nick of Time is steeped in an era when soul records were driven by earth-shattering vocal performances. James Hunter hands down ushers classic soul music into the 21st Century with a sense of timelessness that's rare these days.

James Hunter is an everlasting writer of compelling narratives sung with true grit while backed by an ace band of New York City's finest musicians. Nick of Time finds Hunter in the company of Victor Axelrod (piano), Adam Scone (organ), Rudy Petschauer (drums), Myles Weeks (bass), Michael Buckley (baritone saxophone), and Freddy DeBoe (tenor saxophone). To read comprehensive song descriptions for the 13 tracks featured on Nick of Time, please click HERE

