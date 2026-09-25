Danz CM Announces THE INTERDIMENSIONAL EXTRATERRESTRIAL TIME TRAVELERS SOCIETY

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Danz CM — the self-produced musician, songwriter, and composer formerly known as Computer Magic who's also the brains behind the Synth History zine — has announced the new album The Interdimensional Extraterrestrial Time Travelers Society, out November 20 via Channel 9 Records. Having meticulously finessed the project over 3 years, it's Danz CM's most ambitious and expansive work yet.

Danz also shared two new singles, 'Animal' and its non-album exclusive B-side 'The Captain.' On the Michael Jordan-inspired 'Animal,' Danz sings of stepping into a room with unapologetic purpose over avant-pop organ, pulsing drum breaks, and cosmic synth delays. 'The Captain' is playful, channeling the breezy charm of 70s soft rock while telling the tale of a drunk sea captain who falls overboard.

The Interdimensional Extraterrestrial Time Travelers Society is a wondrously crafted alt-pop triumph. Written, produced, and recorded entirely in Danz's home studio, it channels a raw, organic energy by blending her signature analog workflow of Moogs and vintage-style outboard gear with live guitars, organ, and drum machines and breaks. Capturing the full, dynamic scope of Danz's production and songwriting, the record fuses that heavy, guitar-driven energy of alt rock and new wave with sweeping synths, navigating the highest highs of escapist pop and the lowest lows of existential weight.

Last month, Danz shared two singles from the album. The propulsive, new wave-inspired 'A Violent Power' was crafted entirely on analog synths, and explores the sensation of surrendering to an all-consuming emotion. 'Bontempi Pop 3' pivots into experimental, rhythm-heavy art pop that's driven by breakbeats and an Italian toy organ (the Bontempi). It's an introspective meditation on negating the fleeting nature of time by choosing to live in the moment.

The first glimpse of the record came earlier this year with 'Over The Ocean,' a synth-laden ballad blended with acoustic drums and guitar, calling to mind The Cars circa 'Drive' but also to Danz's sci-fi-tinged Computer Magic days. KCRW called it 'cinematic, statement-making, and demanding of your full attention,' while NOTION said it's 'synth-pop serenity…remarkably uplifting.'

The Interdimensional Extraterrestrial Time Travelers Society arrives on the heels of tours supporting LCD Soundsystem and Ladytron, and follows the release of MYTHS (a cryptic ambient album of otherworldly sounds) from earlier this year, and 2025's krautrock explorations in LÄRM!. Of the latter, Hearing Things said it 'combines deep authority on her reference points and influences with a certain puckish conceptualism…electronic music with vivid scene-setting and a patient sense of narrative, delivered with warm vintage hardware tones.'

Danz CM will also be on tour throughout the US this coming January and February, with dates in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

Tracklist

Animal

TV Dinner

Bontempi Pop 3

Ruler of Nothing

The Sound of LUM

Antarctica

A Violent Power

Universal Call Center Operator

Over the Ocean

Blue Velvet Moonlight

In the Shadows

Insomnia

Vinyl Exclusive Bonus Track: Arrow Through Me (Wings Cover)

Tour Dates

1/15 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

1/17 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

1/18 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

1/19 - Lincoln, NE @ Duffys Tavern

1/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

1/29 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

2/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

2/12 - Seattle, WA @ Add-A-Ball

2/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The International

2/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

About Danz CM

Upstate New York-bred producer, composer, and synthesizer obsessive Danz CM blends textured synths, live guitars, acoustic drums, motorik beats and layered vocals to create a sound all her own. Originally from the Catskill Mountains, Danz cultivated a strict DIY ethos in New York City under the moniker of Computer Magic in the 2010s, which earned her a cult-like following with albums like Davos (2015), and several record deals in Japan, where she provided the soundtrack for major brand campaigns like Panasonic and Kewpie Mayo. In the 2020s, Danz shed her previous moniker to lean further into instrumental arrangement. Alongside scoring independent films like While Mortals Sleep and The Map, during the pandemic she founded the print publication Synth History. She writes, produces, and art-directs every release through her own label, Channel 9 Records, while simultaneously archiving electronic music heritage via her media brand, Synth History.

Photo Credit: Max Flick



Photo Credit: Max Flick

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