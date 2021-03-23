Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 23, 2021  

Danto Releases Sultry New Single 'Connell'

Indonesian singer and actor Danto has returned to the music scene with a new song titled "Connell." It will appear on his upcoming debut album, New Forever, set for a June release.

Co-produced by American musician rowan, the mid-tempo R&B song chronicles an evening that involves two love interests discussing the best course of action following an entanglement. It opens with a soft voicemail message and proceeds to narrate every event surrounding the two and their wishes. Towards the end, Danto croons sweetly about not wanting the night to end over a whispery beat and lush synthesizers.

"It was important to me that the lyrics mirror how a conversation about defining relationships takes place and how sometimes it veers off because the tension can overwhelm," he tells BroadwayWorld. "I was immersing myself in the works of artists such as Kacy Hill and Francis and the Lights, and rowan took that and created this atmospheric and dreamlike production that embraces the vocals in such a beautiful and symbiotic way."

Danto previously released the singles "Peaches," "Sober," and "Lust in Light," all of which will be featured on his debut album.


