Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single 'Alfie' On March 31

Danny Wright, in conjunction with Burton Avenue Music, will release his new single "Alfie" in honor of the late Burt Bacharach. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer on March 31.

Wright has admired Bacharach as both a pianist and composer since he was introduced to his music as a young child, and hails him as one of the 'greatest songwriters of our time.' Greg Howard, President of Burton Ave Music stated "Danny's tender and emotional interpretation of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David pop classic, "Alfie" is an audible work of art. It's the perfect introduction to his beautiful upcoming album, "A Time For Us."

The piano solo "Alfie" is featured on Danny Wright's newest album- "A Time For Us", an album of standards including Broadway, film, and timeless songs from the great American songbook. Some of the songs that will be featured on this beautiful album are "Strangers in the Night," "Love Story," "I Think It's Going to Rain Today," "Alfie," and "A Time For Us."

Danny Wright is an American Pianist who has recorded 57 albums and sold over 11 million albums since his debut in 1986. He has been named twice by Billboard magazine as a Top 10 artist in the New-Age music genre, with three of his albums in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Age Albums for three consecutive years.