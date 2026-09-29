Danny Worsnop Releases Re-Recorded 'Ain't No Use' With New Video

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Danny Worsnop pairs rock's intensity with country's storytelling backbone, and his gravel-voiced, unfiltered delivery cuts through every time. He has released 'Ain't No Use,' a song first shared as a demo in 2025 and now fully re-recorded with the treatment he always envisioned. 'Ain't No Use' arrives with a new music video capturing the song's renewed energy.

'I recorded the original version and loved it, but the second I played it live knew that it was too slow and the wrong key,' Worsnop explains. 'We changed it up and it felt so right, so when it came to jumping into RCA I knew it was the perfect opportunity to jump back in and give it the life it needed from the start that I simply hadn't seen at the time.'

Written by Worsnop alongside Aaron Gillespie (Underoath), the song marks the first collaboration between two artists whose paths had circled one another for nearly two decades without crossing. Worsnop shares, 'Somehow both coming from the rock world, Aaron and I never met until the day we wrote this song. Almost 20 years of our paths almost crossing! He came over with a great idea, having always known my story and our worlds being so side-by-side. We found a song that pulled together in a way the summary of my life leading into my relationship and her acceptance (enabler) of who and what I am… embracing my flaws and loving me through them. Ironically right after we wrote this I changed a LOT! Haha.'

Structurally, 'Ain't No Use' moves like a timeline of Worsnop's own life — the restlessness of his teenage years, the excess of his twenties, and the reckoning that came with his thirties — before landing on the woman who met him in the middle of all of it. The song wrestles with the instinct to change for someone you love against the realization that real acceptance doesn't require it; the title itself becomes the punchline of that tension.

As the frontman of Asking Alexandria, Worsnop became one of modern rock's most recognizable voices, balancing intensity with melody across years of global touring. But over time, that pace came with reflection. 'I learned my flaws… and what it feels like to be stuck somewhere I didn't want to be,' he admits. That realization eventually led him to step away in search of something more authentic.

His first two solo records, The Long Road Home (2017) and Shades of Blue (2019), feel like part of that search — records where he was still testing the edges of his voice and identity. That evolution became more defined with later releases, 'I Tried To Write A Sad Song' and 'Somewhere in the Middle,' before settling into a country and roots-driven sound shaped by storytelling, blues, and classic rock influences. Now firmly grounded in that rugged style, Worsnop has found a space that feels fully his own, with his gravel-voiced delivery emerging as a defining thread across his current work. With that artistic clarity comes new momentum as he prepares to release a prolific wave of music — his most expansive and fully realized body of work to date.

'I'm just the stenographer,' he says of his writing process. 'An idea shows up, and I go figure it out.' That instinctive approach carries through his songwriting. 'Here, I can be sad about being sad... vulnerable... exactly what I'm feeling, in the exact way that I'm feeling it.'

Faith has also become a grounding force in his evolution, shaping both his perspective and his writing. His music reflects lived experience — loss, love, resilience, and hope — without performance or pretense.

At its core, this season is about alignment, not reinvention. After years of change and upheaval, Worsnop has arrived at something rare: a place where who he is and what he makes finally move in the same direction. 'This is me… for maybe the first time ever,' he says.

Photo Credit: Rich Brown



Photo Credit: Rich Brown

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