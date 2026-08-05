Danny Worsnop Releases Music Video for UNTIL THE END OF TIME

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Danny Worsnop has released the official music video for his single UNTIL THE END OF TIME. The video was directed by and stars Worsnop and was filmed by his fiancée, presenting an intimate look tied to the song's themes.

Blending the intensity of rock with the storytelling backbone of country, Danny Worsnop delivers a vocal style that is both commanding and unfiltered. As a gravel-voiced country-rock artist, he brings a live-wire delivery and aggressive edge that easily cuts through the noise. He has unveiled the official music video for his latest single 'Until The End Of Time' (released August 4).

Directed by and starring Danny Worsnop and filmed by his fiancée, the official music video pairs an intimate, unvarnished aesthetic that reflects the raw vulnerability and honest storytelling at the heart of his evolving musical identity. Filmed in the quiet hours of the night, the video turns its focus inward, capturing Worsnop in dimly lit moments — a comfortable leather chair, a phone call in the dark, and pavement illuminated by streetlights. Together, these understated visuals mirror the song's themes of confronting past mistakes, seeking redemption, and finding the courage to move forward.

Worsnop shares, 'This song was (another) that I wrote completely by accident when I should've been doing something else. One that fell out unexpectedly and just… was. It's fun, energetic, and (for me) pretty upbeat! I don't write a lot of love songs, but I suppose this is my version of one!'

About Danny Worsnop

Danny Worsnop is a genre-defying vocalist, songwriter, and performer whose career spans global success in rock and a deeply personal evolution into country and roots music. Internationally recognized as the longtime frontman of Asking Alexandria, Worsnop became one of modern rock's most distinctive voices, known for blending raw intensity with melodic depth while touring extensively worldwide.

Since stepping into his solo career in 2017, Worsnop has focused on carving out a sound that reflects his lifelong influences — from blues and classic rock to traditional country. His first two solo albums, The Long Road Home (2017) and Shades of Blue (2019), marked a period of exploration that has since evolved into a fully realized artistic identity.

Now, in 2026, Worsnop stands firmly rooted in a country and Americana-inspired sound, driven by storytelling, vulnerability, and a stripped-back creative philosophy. His work draws from lived experience — loss, resilience, faith, and self-discovery — delivered through a voice that carries both grit and nuance.

With a prolific wave of new music on the horizon, this chapter represents his most authentic and expansive output yet, a defining moment where artistry and identity fully align.

Filmed at night, the video follows Worsnop through dimly lit settings, including a leather chair, a phone call in the dark, and a streetlit stretch of pavement, visuals the singer has said reflect the song's focus on confronting past mistakes and finding a way forward.

Photo Credit: Rich Brown



Photo Credit: Rich Brown

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