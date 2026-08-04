Danny Worsnop Releases New Single UNTIL THE END OF TIME

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Danny Worsnop released a new single titled UNTIL THE END OF TIME.

Blending the intensity of rock with the storytelling backbone of country, Danny Worsnop delivers a vocal style that is both commanding and unfiltered. As a gravel-voiced country-rock artist, he brings a live-wire delivery and aggressive edge that easily cuts through the noise. Today, he delivers his latest single, 'Until The End Of Time,' continuing to showcase the distinct sound and artistry that define his music.

Worsnop shares, 'This song was (another) that I wrote completely by accident when I should've been doing something else. One that fell out unexpectedly and just… was. It's fun, energetic, and (for me) pretty upbeat! I don't write a lot of love songs, but I suppose this is my version of one!'

As the frontman of Asking Alexandria, Worsnop became one of modern rock's most recognizable voices, balancing intensity with melody across years of global touring. But over time, that pace came with reflection. 'I learned my flaws… and what it feels like to be stuck somewhere I didn't want to be,' he admits. That realization eventually led him to step away in search of something more authentic.

His first two solo records, The Long Road Home (2017) and Shades of Blue (2019), felt like part of that search — records where he was still testing the edges of his voice and identity.

Now firmly grounded in that rugged style, Worsnop has found a space that feels fully his own, with his gravel-voiced delivery emerging as a defining thread across his current work, such as 'I Tried To Write A Sad Song' and 'Somewhere in the Middle.' With that artistic clarity comes new momentum as he prepares to release a prolific wave of country and roots-driven music shaped by storytelling, blues, and classic rock influences throughout 2026 — his most expansive and fully realized body of work to date.

'I'm just the stenographer,' he says of his writing process. 'An idea shows up, and I go figure it out.' That instinctive approach carries through his songwriting. 'Here, I can be sad about being sad... vulnerable... exactly what I'm feeling, in the exact way that I'm feeling it.'

Faith has also become a grounding force in his evolution, shaping both his perspective and his writing. His music reflects lived experience — loss, love, resilience, and hope — without performance or pretense.

At its core, this season is about alignment, not reinvention. After years of change and upheaval, Worsnop has arrived at something rare: a place where who he is and what he makes finally move in the same direction. 'This is me… for maybe the first time ever,' he says.

Photo Credit: Rich Brown



Photo Credit: Rich Brown

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