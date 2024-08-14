Daniel Parkinson Releasing New AN AMERICAN IN PARIS EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Parkinson & Friends will be releasing a brand-new EP: An American in Paris, which is a recording of two Gershwin arrangements on 23rd September 2024.

An American in Paris is arranged for chamber ensemble by Iain Farrington (composer credits include works for Planet Earth III (2024 tour), BBC Proms, Coronation of King Charles III). The second track, Promenade - Walking the Dog, has been arranged for chamber ensemble by BBC Young Composer finalist, James Batty (composer credits include works for Cheng Yu (with Psappha) the BBC Singers, CHROMA Ensemble, E-MEX Ensemble, Opera North Youth Chorus, National Youth Jazz Orchestra and Riot Ensemble).

Daniel Parkinson & Friends was formed by Associate Conductor of Northern Ballet, Daniel Parkinson, to raise money for the charity Help Musicians during the COVID pandemic. As the world adjusted to life with social distancing in the aftermath of lockdown, Daniel brought together a group of friends to make a recording of Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite. This was one of the first music projects to take place with social distancing, following the first lockdown.

Four years on, Daniel is continuing his passion project with the ensemble’s new recording of two Gershwin arrangements, with the EP releasing on 23rd September 2024. The musicians featured on the An American in Paris EP are friends and colleagues from Daniel Parkinson’s professional life as a conductor.

The first track on the EP is George Gershwin’s An American in Paris, arranged for 17 players. The original track (premiered in 1928) is a jazz-influenced symphonic poem, inspired by Gershwin’s time spent in Paris. It is described as sounding ‘very Parisienne’ and inspiration is said to be drawn from the sights and sounds of Paris. The orchestration combines traditional symphonic instruments with less conventional instruments, such as automobile horns.

Daniel Parkinson & Friends: An American in Paris features the first commercial recording of an arrangement by renowned composer, arranger, pianist and organist Iain Farrington, who also features as the pianist on the recording. This arrangement has a jazzy and theatrical Broadway feel and is described as sounding ‘punchy’ and ‘rhythmic’.

The second track on the EP is Promenade - Walking the Dog, arranged by LSO Soundhub Associate and Artistic Director of the Picardy Players, James Batty. The original composition was created for the Fred Astaire / Ginger Rogers musical film, Shall We Dance (1937) and embodies the iconic Gershwin fusion of jazz and classical stylings.

This creative and inspired new arrangement by James Batty has been recorded for the first time to feature on this brand-new release by Daniel Parkinson & Friends.

