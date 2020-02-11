Dan Ashley Thanks His “Lucky Stars” With Single For Valentine's Day

The San Francisco Bay Area singer-songwriter delivers an emotional track with his patented positivity emanating straight from the heart

Americana/Country-Rock artist Dan Ashley releases this romantic, hopeful and grateful track as the second of what will be several tracks from a future album collection due out in spring or summer 2020. The track, written by Dan Ashley and producer Bill Bentley, is a beautiful dedication to those we love and care about and reflects a profound sense of gratitude for the good things in our lives.

"You never know when or where a song will appear. This one came to me at 2:15 in the morning when I woke up suddenly from light sleep with the lyrics and melody in my head as I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude for Angela, the amazing woman in my life. I say it came "to" me, I suppose what really happened is it came "through" me as I counted my "Lucky Stars". The song is about that undeniable feeling of love, connection, and gratitude that comes with sharing an undeniable and unshakeable bond with someone special. It also reflects that sense of gratefulness all of us should have for the many blessings in our lives. "Lucky Stars" is what we should try to count every day."

Lucky Stars" will be available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You