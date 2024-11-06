Dallas Burrow Releases Solo Acoustic Album 'Live at Washington's'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas Burrow can't stop releasing new music. The prolific cowboy poet is bursting with songs and can't wait to share more music without waiting for the typical album cycle. Last month, he and his band dropped "Live at Cain's," an album recorded at the famed Tulsa dancehall on May 11, 2024, and only a week later, he released a stand-alone single, "Old Time Revival," recorded with his pals, West Texas Exiles. Now, he has released "Live at Washington's," an acoustic collection recorded pre-pandemic.

Dallas explains, "Live at Washington's was recorded when I played an opening set for my old pal Charley Crockett in Ft Collins, CO, in January 2020. Washington's is a beautiful facility, and I can remember there being about five or six hundred people there - it was sold out or pretty close to it, and there was just this buzz in the air. I went out on stage in a black three-piece suit and a black cowboy hat, with my guitar and me in front of this sea of people, all on their feet. It's a nice early record of where I was as a performer. Listening back, I can see how far I've come and how much I've grown since those days, but it also captures a certain special place in time. I mentioned between songs somewhere during the show that I was about to celebrate 1 year of sobriety the following day. A big thanks to Charley for having me on this show. I hope folks enjoy hearing it."

After spending his twenties touring relentlessly, building a career on both sides of the Atlantic supporting his 2019 debut, Southern Wind, Burrow began missing the stability of life back in his native New Braunfels. Rather than pack away his guitar for good, he refocused his muse and craft on matters closer to heart and home. His second album, 2021's self-titled Dallas Burrow—produced by Bruce Robison—marked both a symbolic and literal homecoming with songs about embracing maturity, newfound sobriety, and the responsibilities of family life. Those themes carried over into his third album, Blood Brothers, recorded with producer Jonathan Tyler in Austin, TX. The title track tells the true story of Dallas' father, songwriter Mike Burrow, Townes Van Zandt, Richard Dobson, and John Lomax III cutting their arms and becoming blood brothers one wild night back in the '70s in Nashville."

ABOUT DALLAS BURROW

Writing a history of all his own is Cowboy troubadour Dallas Burrow. More than a dozen years into his acclaimed career, Dallas Burrow isn't just carrying the torch of the Texas-born songwriters who came before him — he's also carving out his legacy.

A tireless road warrior, singer/songwriter, and community builder, he makes classic country, folk, rock, roots, blues, and Gospel music – all ingredients of Americana – and all for the modern world. It's a sound that's earned him an audience across the Lone Star State and on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, where Burrow's albums have reached the Top 40 of the Americana charts in both the UK and the US. He does all this while honoring the traditions of the great Texas songwriters who have come before him, such as Blaze Foley, Guy Clark, and Billy Joe Shaver.

Don't mistake Dallas Burrow for someone who lives in the past, though. Instead, he's a vital part of the modern-day Texas, Americana, and Red Dirt scene, and his eyes remain glued to the horizon ahead. There's plenty of autobiographical songwriting to explore. Burrow fills his songs with motel rooms, highway markers, wild times, redemption, and prayers to God, often returning to a central theme of light and dark. He also tells richly imaginative stories - cowboy songs, conjuring up a Wild West landscape of vaqueros and outlaws. This is music for campfires, trail rides, dive bars, and festival stages, and Burrow's delivery nods to influences like Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

'STREET HUSTLER'S BLUES' SOUTHEAST TOUR 2024

Nov 6 Stickyz Rock n' Roll Chicken Shack - Little Rock, AR

Nov 7 Blue Canoe - Tupelo, MS

Nov 8 Hernando's Hideaway - Memphis, TN

Nov 9 Chief's on Broadway - Nashville, TN w/ Hannah Dasher

Nov 10 Hop Spring - Murfreesboro, TN

Nov 13 Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill - Huntington, WV

Nov 14 Bird's Nest Listening Room - Dunn, NC w/ Bailey Bigger

Nov 15 The Eagle's Dare - Wilmington, NC

Nov 16 Fender's Alley - Cornelia, GA

Nov 17 Doc's Tavern - Greenville, SC

Nov 18 The Evening Muse - Charlotte, SC

Nov 20 Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

December in Texas & New Mexico

Dec 7 Texas Music Cafe - Waco, TX

Dec 14 Gruene Hall - Gruene, TX

Dec 20 Sagebrush - Austin, TX w/ Ellis Bullard & Christopher Seymore

Dec 21 Riley's - Hunter, TX

Dec 22 Redbird Listening Room - New Bruanfels, TX w/ Kelly Willis

Dec 27 Motherlode Saloon - Red River, NM

Dec 28 Motherlode Saloon - Red River, NM

Dec 31 Motherlode Saloon - Red River, NM

Photo credit: Melissa Payne

