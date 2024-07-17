Dale Crover (the Melvins) Shares New Song 'I Quit' Featuring Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dale Crover, who recently announced the upcoming release of his third full-length solo album, Glossolalia (Sept. 13, Joyful Noise Recordings), featuring high profile guests such as Tom Waits, Ty Segall, Kim Thayil, and more, has shared a second track from the 11-song album titled “I Quit,” which includes guitars by Thayil.

The multi-talented Melvins drummer offers insight into the brooding track: “It’s about trying to control people and thinking that you’re right about everything. It’s in a tuning that I call ‘Lazy Keith Richards.’ It opens in G, but you can only tune the A string to G. I thought it would be cool to get Kim to do a guitar solo on the track. That’s him after the second chorus.”

Crover previously released the single “Doug Yuletide,” which Stereogum described as “grungy/poppy, chucking/swaggering rock,” adding that it’s the kind of song they would “expect to hear on a Queens Of The Stone Age album” while Brooklyn Vegan dubbed the track a “catchy garage-rock tribute.”

Glossolalia is arguably his most focused statement yet as a solo artist. Taken as a whole, the new album shows that, just as the Melvins continue to grow and evolve into their fourth decade, Crover is also actively taking new steps as a solo artist. Amid the inspired babbling of Waits, the glorious shredding of Segall and Thayil, and more, what stands out across the record is the sturdiness of Crover’s vision. “It’s just kind of like extra credit,” he says about having a solo outlet apart from his main band – but as this record shows, his overall aesthetic hits just as hard as his legendary drum thunder.

Glossolalia is available now for pre-order HERE on Hot Pink vinyl, CD and VIP “Lickety Split Pink” Vinyl, limited to 400 hand-numbered copies with a bonus flexi-disc.

Crover also previously announced a short Dale Crover Band headlining trek across California in late August, and will also pull double-duty on Redd Kross’ upcoming dates, playing drums for the band and performing a solo acoustic set each night. A newly announced European leg has recently been added, with dates listed below. Ticket info can be found at Dalecrover.com.

Dale Crover Tour Dates:

w/Redd Kross (acoustic performances):

July 17 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

July 19 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

July 20 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

July 22 Washington, DC The Atlantis

July 24 Carrboro, NC Merge 35th Anniversary Festival at Cat’s Cradle

July 25 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

July 26 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

July 27 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 29 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

July 30 Detroit, MI El Club

July 31 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

August 2 Nashville, TN The Blue Room – Third Man Records

August 3 Birmingham, AL Saturn

August 4 Atlanta, GA The Earl Restaurant & Lounge

August 6 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

August 7 Austin, TX Parish

August 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues – Cambridge Room

August 10 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

August 11 Phoenix, AXZ Valley Bar

August 13 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park

Dale Crover band with Rob Crow opening (acoustically):

August 23 San Diego, CA Casbah

August 24 Pioneertown CA Pappy + Harriet’s

August 26 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

August 27 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

August 29 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

August 30 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

w/Redd Kross (acoustic performances):

October 9 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK Cumberland Arms, Byker Bank

October 10 Liverpool, UK Arts Club

October 11 Manchester, UK Gorilla

October 12 Birmingham, UK Zumhof Biergarten

October 13 Nottingham, UK The Boat Club Trentside

October 21 Aarhus, DK HeadQuarters

October 22 Copenhagen, DK Beta

October 23 Göteborg, SE Pustervik

October 24 Oslo, NO Blå

October 25 Stockholm, SE Bar Brooklyn

October 27 Berlin, DE Lido

November 7 Bilbao, ES Kafe Antzoikia

November 8 Madrid, ES Sala El Sol

November 12 London, UK Dingwalls

Glossolalia tracklisting:

1. Glossolalia

2. Doug Yuletide

3. I Quit

4. Blow’d Up

5. Rings

6. Jane

7. I Waited Forever

8. Don’t Worry About It

9. Spoiled Daisies

10. Kitten Knife

11. Punchy

Photo credit: Harper King

