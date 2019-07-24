Da Great Ape Releases New Video For DREAMS OF A DOPEBOY

Hailing from the ATL, the city's newest rap phenomenon Da Great Ape releases a video for his certified street anthem "Dreams of a Dopeboy." The video depicts a day in the life of Ape, a pivotal figure in his neighborhood, interacting with locals and cruising to various locations like the barbershop. The video follows the success of a string of tracks including "Out Trap Me," which created a regional groundswell in Atlanta.

﻿The self-proclaimed southern soul rap star emerges from East Point, the same neighborhood as OutKast, where only the strong survive and not many make it out alive. Da Great Ape is a "soul survivor" and raps with vigor and a wise-beyond-his-years mentality. The music video for "Dreams of a Dopeboy" feels like a long time coming for the hometown hero, who's creating major buzz in the streets and has one of the most important co-signs in the ATL from hip-hop star T.I.

Watch the new video here:

Atlanta southern soul rap star Da Great Ape was set on a path to success that juggled academics with music and football as a youngster until the lure of the streets drew him away. In his insular neighborhood, Community 1010 of East Point, the trap life with all of its hustle and drama was far more appealing than the grind, even of a progressive education environment. As the second of seven kids, the rapper felt responsible for helping his mother out, and fast cash proved to be a means to that end. Still, Da Great Ape never gave up his love of music and realized it was time to look for a new way to live his life. In less than six months, the rapper, who says he's a beast at competition, recorded and made videos for three street hits: "Out Trap Me," "Well Spoken" and

"Dreams of a Dope Boy." Part-autobiographical, part 1010-neighborhood specific, Da Great Ape's soulful music tells the story of the streets, pain and passion for his craft.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You