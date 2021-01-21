DWY Releases New Single 'You & Me'

South London R&B talent DWY kicks off the new year with single 'You & Me', out today 21st January self-released via his own label, Dreaming With You. The track drops alongside an excerpt of his forthcoming short film directed by Quran Squire.

Combining fluttering production with DWY's impassioned vocals and lucid, heart-on-sleeve lyrics, 'You & Me' sees the enigmatic artist in a reflective mood as he channels the love and energy of a former relationship.

DWY says: "I wrote 'You & ME' about being in a relationship and giving your all hoping it works, knowing just love isn't enough but it's all you have. I'm fighting for this love, I want it to work, I'm all in for it. The love felt electric, passionate and volatile. It was a young long, a strong love but its flame couldn't be tamed... but I don't regret it. I remember just thinking to myself if this blows up at least we'll go out with fireworks... a beautiful explosion."

'You & Me' will feature on DWY's forthcoming mixtape 8-Bit Memories, set to be released February 11th alongside a short film that artfully distils the pre-Y2K whimsy of your favourite nineties flick into the icy genre-blurring adventurous of the post-808s & Heartbreak generation.

"The mixtape is based on my life from the age of 19 until now," he explains. "It discusses relationships and figuring yourself out. I love the films of Quentin Tarantino and movies like mid90s. So, telling stories is my main thing, and the project captures nostalgia in its many forms. That's why it's called 8-Bit Memories. You see memory through a prism like an 8-bit Nintendo Gameboy. It's hazy and not quite clear. That's how I'm viewing the specific time in my life."

Born in Miami and raised in South London, DWY burst onto the scene in 2018 with 'Over You', his self-released debut single that Complex described as "stunning" and has since racked up over 1 million Spotify streams. In possession of bags of songwriting and production talents, he had previously been signed to BMG, becoming an in-demand collaborator and working in the studio alongside the likes of J.Lbs, Robopop, Twice As Nice, Rodaidh McDonald and Anthony Kilhoffer. More recently he dropped double-single 'Ilegales / Black Boy' with Mad Decent affiliate Jarina De Marco and US singer-songwriter Dylan Brady.

Still very much at the beginning of his career, 'You & Me' illustrates a richly talented artist who's destined for the top.

Listen here: