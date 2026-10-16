D.O.D Releases Debut Album EVERYTHING, BRIEFLY via Armada Music

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Multi-platinum, BRIT-nominated DJ, artist, producer and songwriter D.O.D has released his long-awaited debut album, Everything, Briefly, today 16th October via Armada Music, the 11-track project marking a defining moment in his career.

Across eleven tracks, the album captures the fleeting moments that stay with us long after they've passed. Built around the uplifting house sound that has become synonymous with D.O.D, the album explores connection, nostalgia and euphoria. Written and produced during 2026, Everything, Briefly is a forward-thinking collection of tracks that showcases his current creative vision and the evolution of his sound.

Speaking about the album, D.O.D said:

'I've always tried to create music that makes you feel something. Music that brings you back - to a person, or a place, or a time in your life. Music you love, because there's memory woven through.

'Everything, Briefly' is a love letter to those moments. Those unplanned, unexpected, unforgettable moments. The ones that happen in a heartbeat and stay with you forever. Sometimes it's energy, euphoria, and dancefloor butterflies. Sometimes it's peace, and calm, and an escape from the world. These are more than just songs. They're the soundtrack to our lives.'

Written and produced throughout 2026, 'Everything, Briefly' is made for the dancefloor and the heart in equal measure, bringing together the emotional energy that has defined his music from the very beginning. The album features recognised singles, 'Closure', 'Careful' and 'Promise You', alongside collaborations with artists including Armand Van Helden, Nonô, Hayley May, Malarkey, Sam Harper, Izzy Bizu and niina.

The album arrives on the back of a run of career-defining successes. A multi-platinum producer with more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide, D.O.D has become one of dance music's most consistent global success stories. He has scored three Top 20 UK Official Singles Chart hits, earned BRIT and ARIA Award nominations and reached the ARIA Singles Chart for 'Somedays' alongside Sonny Fodera and Jazzy - while achieving No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart with 'Wrap Yourself Around Me' featuring NORTH. He also topped Australian radio and the ARIA Singles Chart with 'Think About Us' alongside Sonny Fodera and Poppy Baskcomb.

Away from the studio, D.O.D has established himself as one of the UK's biggest electronic music exports, regularly selling more than 5,000 tickets for headline US shows. His global success has also earned him a place in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs, cementing his reputation as one of the defining artists of modern dance music.

Everything, Briefly arrives today 16th October, landing the biggest release of his career so far, and one of the most anticipated dance albums of the year.

Tracklist

1. D.O.D & Hayley May – Closure

2. D.O.D & Aye Anne – I'll Be There

3. D.O.D & Nonô – Blue Sky

4. D.O.D & Malarkey – R U Mine

5. D.O.D & Armand Van Helden feat. Sam Harper – Twice As Nice

6. D.O.D – Your Everything

7. D.O.D & Izzy Bizu – Careful

8. D.O.D – Want You To Want

9. D.O.D – Promise You

10. D.O.D & niina – Feel For You

11. D.O.D – Be Free

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