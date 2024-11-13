DJ Snake Teams Up with Hamza for New Single 'Diana'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World-renowned multi-platinum producer DJ Snake shares new single “Diana,” a deeply grooved track featuring Belgian artist Hamza. Throughout his record-breaking career, DJ Snake has been known for experimenting with sounds all around the world, but with “Diana” he’s delivered his first-ever French-speaking collaboration, a special homage to his home country just months before he’s set to take the stage for a sold-out show at historic Stade de France in Paris on May 10th, 2025.

Hamza has built a reputation for blending trap, R&B, and unique melodic flows, distinguishing him as one of Belgium's most influential urban artists making this an especially exciting collaboration. “Diana” arrives alongside an official music video which leans into the song’s intimate, afterhours energy. In it, Hamza shows up to Snake’s studio, but as the slow-burning synth, bass throb, and busy percussion pick up, he’s transported to a red-lit room. A taunting vision haunts him both in the empty club and back in the booth, before Snake takes a sampler solo that sets the song alight.

Today’s release sets the stage for DJ Snake’s long-awaited return to his home country, performing in Paris once again after three years. The show is set to take place at historic Stade de France, the main stadium of the Paris Olympics on May 10th, 2025. As the most-listened to French artist in the world, and having sold out the entire stadium (with a capacity of 85,000) in under five minutes, this is poised to be an iconic and career-defining night for DJ Snake. See more information HERE.

“Diana” is the latest in a string of singles for DJ Snake, including most recent “Complicated” featuring Fridayy and smash international hit “Teka” featuring global sensation Peso Pluma. The record stayed on heavy rotation all summer after an exciting debut at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. With “Diana”, DJ Snake continues to prove his global dominance, effortlessly weaving sounds from around the world with his dynamic production to endlessly create hits that transcend cultural and genre boundaries.

ABOUT DJ SNAKE:

No other artist embodies the concept of global dance music better than DJ Snake, who over the last decade has achieved the kind of rarified and wildly transformative success that few ever come close to attaining. Originally from a housing project on the outskirts of Paris, Snake made his full-length debut in 2016 with Encore, a groundbreaking album that reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. His 2019 album, Carte Blanche only furthered his superstardom with global hits “Loco Contigo” featuring J. Balvin & Tyga, and “Taki Taki” featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B. Since scoring his first #1 single with the four-times-platinum “Let Me Love You” ft. Justin Bieber, the multi-platinum-selling DJ / producer has shattered industry records with smash hits such as “Taki Taki”, delivered era-defining records like “Turn Down for What” (with Lil Jon), earned over 80+ diamond single certifications and over 400+ platinum single certifications from the RIAA, amassed over 40B global streams, and made history as the first artist to perform atop the roof of the Arc de Triomphe.

Along with repeatedly turning out tracks that top the charts around the world – including three songs that have surpassed a staggering billion streams on Spotify – making him one of only two dance acts to have reached this milestone thus far – the multi-award-winning phenomenon brings his boundary-pushing ingenuity to music that builds unexpected and undeniably powerful bridges between vastly different cultures and genres.

Comments