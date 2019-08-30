DEB NEVER Shares Debut EP, Video for 'SWIMMING'

Earlier this Summer, Deb Never shared her latest single and video for "Ugly" (produced by Dylan Brady) via The FADER. Since then she became the first female featured vocalist ever on a BROCKHAMPTON song, contributing the hook to "NO HALO" off of BROCKHAMPTON's new GINGER LP. Earlier this week, Deb shared her latest single "Swimming" (also produced by Dylan Brady), which Stereogum was quick to call "dope" upon its release. Today, Deb shares her debut House on Wheels EP, executive produced by D33J and released via WEDIDIT.

In addition to the EP, Deb is also happy to present her Jimmy Regular-directed (KEY!, A$AP Rocky) music video for "Swimming." Watch it below.

House on Wheels is the inaugural showcase of Deb Never's grungy, punk-meets-rap aesthetic and features production work from Dylan Brady, Shlohmo, and D33J. Deb's voice, noticeably distinct, rides triumphantly off the back of its melodic uniqueness. Songs build from emptiness around a single guitar, Deb's most natural instrument, and utilize current production etiquettes that bring them into the now.

Deb Never began recording dream-like melodies and developing her ominous grunge sound by drawing inspiration from various artists of the 90s while growing up in the Pacific Northwest. After trial and error with different bands, Deb decided to forge her own path and relocate to Los Angeles. Once there, she began working on her debut project which was then taken on by WEDIDIT earlier this year.

Just off of tour with Tommy Genesis this past spring, Deb Never was named as one of Pigeons & Planes' 'Best New Artists of the Month' for April 2019. Her June 2019 single, "Ugly," has already garnered Deb over 2 million streams across all platforms and a direct support slot on Dominic Fike's upcoming Fall tour. Deb has a growing fanbase of 52k+ followers on Instagram off the strength of that single alone. The full tracklist for House on Wheels can be found below.

Watch the video for "Swimming" below.

Deb Never - House on Wheels EP

1. Ugly [prod. Dylan Brady, additional prod. D33J]

2. Same [prod. Dylan Brady, additional prod. D33J]

3. Out of Time [prod. Shlohmo, additional guitars Juice Jackal, Shiva Linga]

4. Swimming [prod. Dylan Brady]

5. DKWYKFM (Demo) [prod. Jeff Kleinman, guitars Juice Jackal]

Upcoming Deb Never North American Tour Dates in support of Dominic Fike:

Wed, Sept 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Thu, Sept 5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Fri, Sept 6 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

Mon, Sept 9 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Wed, Sept 11 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Thu, Sept 12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Fri, Sept 13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Sun, Sept 15 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

Tue, Sept 17 - Miami, FL - The Ground

Wed, Sept 18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

Fri, Sept 20 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock

Sat, Sept 21 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Jr.

Tue, Sept 24 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

Wed, Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Fri, Sept 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

Sat, Sept 28 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

Sun, Sept 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Tue, Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Wed, Oct 2 - Orange County, CA - Constellation Room

Thu, Oct 3 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey





Related Articles View More Music Stories