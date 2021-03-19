'DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES VOL. III' Will Be Released Friday, April 2

Mavin Records, Africa's most influential record label, and (RED) are joining forces to fight COVID-19 with the launch of DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III on April 2, 2021. Launched today, as the kick-off to the album pre-save campaign, Ayra Starr's "Ija" (TOKiMONSTA Remix) is available to stream and download worldwide with proceeds going to support (RED)'s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Also revealed today, the exclusive album art created by the Brooklyn-based Nigerian performance and visual artist, Laolu Senbanjo.



The Afrobeats-inspired DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III is curated by the legendary Afrobeats producer, Don Jazzy, and musical artist, Aluna. The album features tracks by leading hitmakers and, also revealed today, the full track listing to include: Aluna, Ayra Starr, Becky G, Burssbrain, Crayon, Chris Tucher, Di'JA, Fela Kuti, Felix Da Housecat, GuiltyBeatz, Johnny Drille, Kaku, Korede Bello, LADIPOE, LILO, Michael Brun, Moody Jones, RDD, Rema, Riel, Sigag Lauren, Simi, Sofi Tukker, Tiwa Savage, TOKiMONSTA, Tuyo, UNIIQU3, Virgil Abloh and Vitamin String Quartet.



"It's not everyday that you get to participate in a project actually making a positive impact. I wanted to make sure I honored the artist and the original song by flipping it into a really dope remix. I love what came out!" - TOKiMONSTA



"This album represents a pivotal moment of creativity, collaboration and positive impact on a global scale - the times we have endured this year have been filled with both tragedy and incredible hope and I wanted to reflect that in this exclusive work" - Artist, Laolu Senbanjo.



Mavin and (RED) have partnered because COVID-19 is threatening to derail critical progress made in the AIDS fight. COVID-19 could cause AIDS-related deaths to double in the coming year as health and community systems are overwhelmed, treatment and prevention programs are disrupted, and resources are diverted throughout sub-Saharan Africa.



(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo the progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Ames Bros, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, NetJets, Piaggio Fast Forward, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.



To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground - no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.



Mavin Records is Africa's leading record label. Founded in Lagos in 2012 by legendary producer Don Jazzy, Mavin has produced some of the iconic artists and songs of the last decade and shaped the sound of Afrobeats music. Its roster spans genres from Afrobeats to alternative rock to rap. Current artists include Rema, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Johnny Drille, Korede Bello, Crayon, Di'ja, D'Prince, Dr. SID, and DJ Big N.



Laolu Senbanjo, otherwise known as "Laolu NYC," is a Nigerian bred, Brooklyn based performance and visual artist, singer, songwriter, musician, human rights lawyer, and activist. Having started his career in law, Laolu has always sought to help others reveal their truth. To do this, he navigates in the way that comes most natural to him: through never ending depths of his artwork. After practicing law for 3 years in Nigeria, he moved to New York City where he has devoted his time to being a full time artist ever since.



Laolu is guided by the idea that all things; be it paper, walls, people, buildings, cars, you name it - are his canvas. By placing his artwork on just about any and everything he can get his hands on, Laolu seeks to leave a part of his art and Yoruba heritage wherever he goes through one canvas at a time.



Laolu has worked with those such as Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyongo, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Danielle Brooks, and has had his Sacred Art of the Ori body ritual featured on Beyoncé's 2016 Grammy award winning "Lemonade." Laolu has graced the covers of The New York Times alongside having features in The Fader, Vogue, Vice, CNN, BBC, and more. His ever growing list of collaborations currently include those such as Kenneth Cole, Nike, Equinox Fitness, Starbucks, Belvedere, Bvlgari, TED, and many more.