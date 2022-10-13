Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
D Reynolds Releases New Single '8 Seconds'

D Reynolds Releases New Single '8 Seconds'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Country singer/songwriter JD Reynolds pays homage to professional bull riders around the world with the release of her latest song "8 Seconds," available now! Reynolds recently teamed up with PBR Australia and performed The National Anthem at the Monster Energy Tour K Ranch Invitational to a sold-out crowd.

With lyrics like "luck of draw wasn't on his side tonight, it's gonna be one hell of a fight alright" paint the portrait of the true cowboy life that many love, but really don't understand other than through television or movies. The traveling, weeks away from home, danger and injuries are only a small price to pay in order to feel the true rush of a roaring audience and an 8-second ride. "8 Seconds" was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital services now.

"'8 Seconds' is about the emotional roller coaster of the lives of professional bull riders and the people who love them," shares Reynolds. "From family traditions, lifelong dreams, hours of practice, and injuries to climbing into the chute at an event, releasing the gate, and riding for their lives, it's not just the athlete holding on for dear life, but every person who loves them is holding on tight with them. Every single long second, until they are safely back behind the gates, their loved ones ride with them. It is the ultimate ride-or-die sport."

While performing at the Monster Energy Tour K Ranch Invitational, Reynolds met with professional bull riders, protection athletes, and even the bulls themselves. During the sold-out event, Reynolds took the opportunity to also record her upcoming music video which will star Aaron Kleier, the #1 Australian Professional Bull Rider. Other bull riders to be featured are Lachlan Richardson, Cody Heffernan, and more. The music video for "8 Seconds" will be released on November 17!

To keep up with future events and everything JD Reynolds, follow the social channels linked below.

A true singer, a real songwriter, a neoteric producer, an incredible dancer, and a striking performer, all wrapped up in a stunning package that could grace the cover of any magazine in the world, and yet, her down-to-earth country girl charm is what makes this extraordinary artist so real.

"My entire album came to me like a bolt of lightning, the JD sound, my sound, respecting country music roots yet having my own next level twist". As an up-and-coming producer, JD teamed up with seasoned producer Braddon Williams to co-produce what country music insiders have nicknamed "The Jagged Little Pill of Country". Braddon has achieved more than thirty top-ten hits, amassed over thirty times platinum in record sales, and his work has received both Grammy and ARIA award nominations, credits include Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, The Script, Kelly Clarkson, and his latest favorite, JD Reynolds!

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.