D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'

International selling Pop/ Reggae artist, D Howell drops his new single, "Man Dem "available now, on all major music platforms.

The release featuring Ding Dong & Nicky B follows a long list of hit music from the talented pop-reggae artist. Howell's single, 'Wine Bounce" with Jamaican born reggae artist Dominant ft. Nick B was picked up by Universal Music, solidifying Howell's career with the likes of Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Sarani.

The artist contributes his Jamaican roots to the success of his brand. Keeping his early beginnings in Spanish Town, Jamacia close to his heart, "Man Dem" (meaning multiple men) was created. The single is inspired by the multicultural people of Toronto with special consideration to the immigrants from Jamaica.

Their specific style of talking is heard on every street corner in Toronto. The new generation have made it their own, a way of bringing and keeping their heritage alive. Howell's music speaks to that, making the heritage & the music one. The highly anticipated release of "Man Dem" will take you home to Spanish Town.

DJ, producer and artist, D Howell knows what it takes to make hit singles. It's not just talent that makes a single a hit, but the chemistry & respect for your fellow artists. Knowing what works and what doesn't between artists is key.

Mixing different instruments, sounds and styles to create his always evolving pop reggae sound has made Howell an in-demand producer and artist.

From the super hit 'Jumanji' to a lineup of multi-selling collaborations featuring his unique reggae influence, Howell makes it work. Collaborations with Karl Wolf ("Fall in Love"), Danny Fernandes ("Party") and the man himself, Sean Paul ("Time to Party").

Howell writes for and brings together a wide range of artists from different genres into his studio to create a combination of sounds that works on the music charts today. D Howell brings the love, nurture & music of his early beginnings to his seat at the industry table. "Man Dem" takes you on that journey...

Listen to the new single here: