Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'

D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'

"Man Dem" is available now on all major music platforms.  

Mar. 29, 2023  

International selling Pop/ Reggae artist, D Howell drops his new single, "Man Dem "available now, on all major music platforms.

The release featuring Ding Dong & Nicky B follows a long list of hit music from the talented pop-reggae artist. Howell's single, 'Wine Bounce" with Jamaican born reggae artist Dominant ft. Nick B was picked up by Universal Music, solidifying Howell's career with the likes of Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Sarani.

The artist contributes his Jamaican roots to the success of his brand. Keeping his early beginnings in Spanish Town, Jamacia close to his heart, "Man Dem" (meaning multiple men) was created. The single is inspired by the multicultural people of Toronto with special consideration to the immigrants from Jamaica.

Their specific style of talking is heard on every street corner in Toronto. The new generation have made it their own, a way of bringing and keeping their heritage alive. Howell's music speaks to that, making the heritage & the music one. The highly anticipated release of "Man Dem" will take you home to Spanish Town.

DJ, producer and artist, D Howell knows what it takes to make hit singles. It's not just talent that makes a single a hit, but the chemistry & respect for your fellow artists. Knowing what works and what doesn't between artists is key.

Mixing different instruments, sounds and styles to create his always evolving pop reggae sound has made Howell an in-demand producer and artist.

From the super hit 'Jumanji' to a lineup of multi-selling collaborations featuring his unique reggae influence, Howell makes it work. Collaborations with Karl Wolf ("Fall in Love"), Danny Fernandes ("Party") and the man himself, Sean Paul ("Time to Party").

Howell writes for and brings together a wide range of artists from different genres into his studio to create a combination of sounds that works on the music charts today. D Howell brings the love, nurture & music of his early beginnings to his seat at the industry table. "Man Dem" takes you on that journey...

Listen to the new single here:



Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime Photo
Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime
The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day.
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey Photo
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey
Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases Fish Bowl Photo
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Icelands HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on fall Photo
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share